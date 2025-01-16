The internet is debating which movies were perfectly cast, from Lord of the Rings to Knives Out

The internet is debating the most perfectly cast movies - and we're inclined to agree.

Per a Reddit post under r/Movies, one user wrote that watching Lord of the Rings got them thinking about which movies have perfect casting. They posed the question: "What are other movies where every character is exactly right for their role?"

"The 90s version of The Addams Family. Especially Anjelica and Raul but the entire cast were just perfection for me," someone wrote. Anjelica Huston and Raul Julia played Morticia and Gomez Addams in The Addams Family and The Addams Family Values, both directed by Barry Sonnefeld. The third movie saw Daryl Hannah and Tim Curry take over as the leads after Julia's passing (and, in my opinion, were miscast).

"Back to the Future. Thank god they replaced Eric Stoltz with Michael J Fox. The perfectly cast Christopher Lloyd and Fox have great chemistry. With Lea Thompson, Crispin Glover, and a really great Thomas F Wilson, they nailed it," another person said.

In Still, the 2023 documentary about Michael J. Fox's career and Parkinson's diagnosis, we get some early footage of Stoltz as Marty McFly... and it just doesn't hit the same. Fox filmed Back to the Future at night, while also filming the hit sitcom Family Ties by day. He showed up to set delirious and sleep-deprived, which added to Marty's rather chaotic nature - and it's hard to imagine him any other way.

"Knives Out. Wasn’t sure who did it to start with how stacked the cast is. I feel the way about all the characters that I’m supposed to by the end. It does feel weird to see Daniel Craig as a detective from the American South is a perfect choice, but it works for me," someone commented.

"I'm shocked that I got here this late and am still the first person to mention Clue," one user said. "Martin Mull, Tim Curry, Madeline Kahn, Christopher Lloyd, Michael McKeen, Lee Ving...plus all the ones I'm forgetting because I'm going off the top of my head. I mean, that's an All-Star cast. They cast Lee Ving as Mr. Body for the pun! And he nailed it anyway despite never acting in anything else before or since."

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Pulp Fiction. Samuel Jackson was so good as Jules Winfield he is still playing that character to this day, and I don’t think anybody else could have pulled off Christopher Walken’s short monologue better. Add to that, Travolta, Thurman, Rhames, and Thurman all gave career-best performances," someone else wrote.

For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2025 and beyond.