Elden Ring movie director Alex Garland proves he's the perfect pick for the adaptation after schooling an interviewer on one of the game's toughest bosses

Elden Ring movie director Alex Garland once again proves his Tarnished credentials as he begins his seventh playthrough – and starts dishing out tips mid-interview on one of the game's toughest bosses.

When asked by IGN whether he's had trouble beating any bosses in The Lands Between, the interviewer namechecked Starscourge Radahn – an infamous roadblock before players can reach the Eternal City of Nekron – as a particularly troublesome foe.

Garland, though, didn't agree: "I thought Radahn was quite easy," the director said, spoken like a man who didn't have to do with pre-nerf Radahn. "As long as you sort of activated the people who can assist you in that fight, they get on with that fight… they take off half his [HP] and you finish him off. It's all about activating those little summon signs dotted around."

Garland added, "No, it's Melania who's the tough one." Hardy players will know all-too-well about the grueling two-phase fight, first in her Blade of Miquella form and against the Goddess of Rot.

The director confirmed once more that he's now on his seventh playthrough of Elden Ring, with plenty of flasks to heal and – most important – a "cool sword."

On the method behind his madness, Garland explained, "I just throw myself at them again and again. That's the technique that I learned with Dark Souls; it's not that you get better, it's more like monkeys and typewriters. You just keep doing it and eventually, one day, they're dead."

The currently undated Elden Ring movie is set to be written and directed by Garland, with George R.R. Martin serving as producer (and already giving the helmer the thumbs up).

Heartstopper actor Kit Connor has been linked to a lead role, but no casting has yet been officially announced.

