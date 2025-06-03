Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin throws his support behind Elden Ring movie: "Alex Garland is a first rate director"

Producer and Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin has broken his silence on the Elden Ring movie and its choice of director in a new blog post.

"Here’s the latest about the ELDER RING [sic] movie that was announced a few days ago," Martin wrote on his site. "A24 is a kickass studio, and Alex Garland is a first rate director."

While he didn't offer more information, his 'current mood' based on the blog post was "hopeful." Curiously, he also linked to a three-minute video from YouTuber Zayf the Scholar titled, 'Why the Elden Ring Movie WON'T SUCK - Director Reveals His TRUE Power Level'. So, there's that.

For the un-Tarnished among you confused by George R.R. Martin's involvement in the Elden Ring movie, he famously constructed the 2022 game's lore and rich history, which director Hidetaka Miyazaki and developers FromSoftware built upon with a tale of Great Runes, Erdtrees, and Elden Rings as the player aims to take his place as the Elden Lord in The Lands Between.

As of now, very little is known about the Elden Ring movie. Annihilation and Warfare director Alex Garland is helming the project, while Heartstopper actor Kit Connor is circling as lead.

Beyond that, fans are hoping the big-screen adaptation will swerve the source material's focus on the player's Tarnished. Instead, their hopes are pinned on following the story of Vyke, a pivotal figure in the game's world, who ultimately stopped short of becoming the next Elden Lord – and was driven mad in the process.

