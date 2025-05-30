The Elden Ring movie may have its lead – and it's an up-and-coming Netflix star

The Elden Ring movie is slowly coming together. Recently, Alex Garland was tapped to direct and write the A24 project. Now, one up-and-coming Netflix star is being eyed as its lead.

As per Deadline, Heartstopper's Kit Connor has had talks with Garland about starring in the upcoming video game movie. The pair recently collaborated on Garland's war film Warfare, with Connor appearing alongside Joseph Quinn, Charles Melton, D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, and Cosmo Jarvis.

However, this casting isn't set in stone just yet. According to its sources, Deadline states: 'it is unknown where things stand in negotiations or if a formal offer has been offered.'

Connor, meanwhile, is set to appear in a Heartstopper movie for Netflix. On why it's a film and not another season, co-star Joe Locke recently told The Playlist, "So, we realized that the only way to get it made this year is if we do a film because it’s less time commitment, and well, we can still put in a lot of the same love and care into the characters, into finishing off the story."

Ever since the Elden Ring movie was announced by Bandai Namco, there has been plenty of chatter online about castings and, perhaps more importantly, which figure it will focus on.

Already, fans are keen to see Vyke – and not the Tarnished hero of the 2022 open-world title – claim the mantle of the movie's lead character, while others want Game of Thrones actor Charles Dance to step into the all-knowing shoes of Roundtable Hold leader Gideon.

Speaking to The Guardian last year about the possibility of an Elden Ring movie, the game's director Hidetaka Miyazaki indicated he was happy to step aside for the feature – as long as a "very strong partner" was found.

"I don’t see any reason to deny another interpretation or adaptation of Elden Ring, a movie for example," Miyazaki said. "But I don’t think myself, or FromSoftware, have the knowledge or ability to produce something in a different medium. So that’s where a very strong partner would come into play. We’d have to build a lot of trust and agreement on whatever it is we’re trying to achieve."

Now, it seems, that strong partner is in play and actors are marching on towards The Lands Between.

