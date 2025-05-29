Agatha All Along star reveals why his hit Netflix series is concluding with a movie rather than another season: "We realized that the only way to get it made this year is if we do a film"

Agatha All Along star Joe Locke has revealed why Heartstopper will be ending with a movie, rather than another season.

The popular Netflix show, which is an adaptation of Alice Oseman's webcomic and graphic novel, has run for three seasons.

"We are all in such different places," Locke told The Playlist. "From the moment we filmed the first season, and in our careers, and everyone’s so busy, which is great, it means everyone's being successful and doing things. I think the time it would've taken to film a series, we just wouldn't have been able to get everyone in the same place for five years. Then by that time, there would be no need for it.

"So, we realized that the only way to get it made this year is if we do a film because it’s less time commitment, and well, we can still put in a lot of the same love and care into the characters, into finishing off the story," he continued. "And it's also, it's a really nice chapter closer. It makes it feel more cinematic, more grand, and gives it the ending it deserves, which I am really excited to start shooting. And the script is great."

Locke also confirmed that cameras will begin rolling imminently: "Yeah, we start shooting very soon."

Along with Locke, the show stars Warfare's Kit Connor. The duo play Charlie Spring and Nick Nelson, and the show chronicles their high school love story. The movie will adapt volume six of Oseman's graphic novels.

The Heartstopper movie doesn't yet have a release date, but this is a big year for Netflix – Squid Game season 3, Wednesday season 2, and Stranger Things season 5 are all on the way, along with a new Knives Out movie and Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein.

