Netflix confirms Agatha All Along star's hit series won't be getting a season 4, but surprises fans with a welcome twist

Heartstopper will say goodbye with a movie, as Netflix has confirmed there won't be a season 4 for their hit teen series. Fans can't decide if that's good or bad news, but it is definitely better than a cancellation, and it will allow the show to wrap up the story in a satisfying way.

Filming is set to start his summer, with Agatha All Along star Joe Locke and Warfare's Kit Connor returning as Charlie Spring and Nick Nelson, as well as serving as executive producers for the first time. Netflix also announced today that the movie will adapt Alice Oseman's upcoming volume six of the graphic novels that inspired the show.

"I am completely overjoyed that we will get to tell the end of the Heartstopper story," said Oseman, creator and writer of the Netflix series, in a statement (via Netflix). "I'm so grateful to everyone who has worked hard to make this possible and to the incredible fans of Heartstopper for your patience and passion. I cannot wait to bring this story to a magical conclusion," she added.

The film will pick up the story after the events of the season 3 finale, which saw Nick, Charlie, and their friends taking their relationships to a new level. As they keep growing up and thinking about their futures, this group of teenagers will have to face important decisions. Can first loves really last forever?

So far, we know that the film will be directed by Wash Westmoreland (Still Alice), but the full cast list is yet to be announced. However, the whole gang is expected to return, including William Gao as Tao Xu, Yasmin Finney as Elle Argent, Tobie Donovan as Isaac Henderson, Corinna Brown as Tara Jones, and Kizzy Edgell as Darcy Olsson.

Although fans were hoping to get a new batch of episodes, it seems like Heartstopper has run its course. It makes sense – Locke and Connor hardly look like teenagers anymore, and nothing lasts forever. However, this movie offers the opportunity of a proper ending for fans, and that can only be good news.

Heartstopper will return sometime next year. In the meantime, check our lists for the best shows on Netflix right now, and all upcoming movies in 2025 and beyond.