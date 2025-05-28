The Elden Ring movie gets its first top-tier fancasting choice – Game of Thrones' Charles Dance swapping Westeros for The Lands Between to play Gideon

Fancasting can be a dangerous game at the best of times. Some go for how closely an actor resembles a character, while others drop in the hottest names of the moment.

Thankfully, this Elden Ring movie pick is certainly one we can get behind. Fans on Reddit are suggesting that Game of Thrones actor Charles Dance swaps Westeros for The Lands Between to play Gideon, The All-Knowing, the Tarnished leader of the Roundtable Hold.

As his name might suggest, Gideon's task throughout the course of Elden Ring – and in the years prior to the player's Tarnished meeting him – is to accumulate knowledge of the Shardbearers who hold the fragments needed to re-assemble the Elden Ring. Gideon does so in the hopes of becoming an Elden Lord – and will later confront our hero in Leyndell.

"I could absolutely see it. Game of Thrones has a lot of actors that gave their all …There's a lot of former GoT folks that I'd love to see in Elden Ring," one wrote in response to the fancasting of Dance, who is best known for playing Tywin Lannister in Game of Thrones, as well as his appearances in Alien 3, The Crown and – as real ones know – Ali G Indahouse.

Others declared him a "10/10 choice", but also leaned towards Gideon voice actor Joe McGann reprising his role on the big screen.

Right now, though, no casting for the Alex Garland-directed Elden Ring movie has been announced. Fans may want it centred around the character of Vyke, however. That's certainly a character Garland should be familiar with, having recently boasted of beating Elden Ring six times over in a Reddit post.

