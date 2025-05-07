The 32 greatest characters from fantasy movies

What makes for a good fantasy movie? It's not just dragons or swords or sorcery, though that certainly helps. The best fantasy movies have strong characters that audiences can connect with despite whatever outlandish setting they might be in. These are the 32 best characters from fantasy movies, a diverse list that includes heroes, villains, and everything in between. There are faces from classic high fantasy epics, swashbuckling adventures, animated Disney movies, and thrilling anime ahead.

Before getting to the list, let's admit that it can be hard to define what counts as a "fantasy movie." Is it anything that has fantastical elements? Groundhog Day's time-loop is certainly fantastical, but while one could make a justified argument that Phil Connors deserves a spot on this list, it doesn't quite feel of the same genre as, say, The Lord of the Rings. (On that note, it would've been easy to make this list with just 32 Lord of the Rings characters, but we diversified.) Superhero movies and sci-fi also sometimes verge on the fantasy genre's turf, though this list omits them in favor of characters from more straightforwardly fantasy titles.

32. Mickey Mouse (Fantasia)

(Image credit: Disney)

Mickey Mouse has, of course, worn a lot of hats, but perhaps none more famous than the blue, pointed hat normally worn by the great magician Yen Sid in The Sorcerer's Apprentice, the most beloved segment from Disney's 1940 musical work of art Fantasia. As the titular apprentice, Mickey gets himself into a lot of trouble when he borrows the hat and enchants a broom so that it'll do his work while he kicks back and relaxes. In just a few short, wordless minutes, The Sorcerer's Apprentice tells a full story of wizardry and impatience, and good ol' Mickey Mouse plays the part fantastically.

31. Jack Sparrow (Pirates of the Caribbean)

(Image credit: Disney)

Sure the bit got old in some of the later sequels, and yes Johnny Depp has become a bit of an unsavory figure since the release of the first Pirates of the Caribbean movie. Still, it cannot be overstated how revelatory Captain Jack Sparrow was when he first sailed into moviegoers' lives in 2003's Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl. A swashbuckler in perpetual need of a wash with an off-kilter confidence and the skills to back (most of) his talk up, Jack instantly and rightfully became an iconic genre character.

30. Rufio (Hook)

(Image credit: Tri-Star Pictures)

Dante Basco plays the leader of the Lost Boys in Stephen Spielberg's take on the Peter Pan story, and the tragedy of Rufio is that he's the one who is forced to grow up and take charge when Peter (Robin Williams) leaves Neverland—and "growing up" is kind of anathema to Neverland's whole deal. Holding an understandable grudge against Peter, Rufio manages to be extremely cool and tough until he meets a tear-jerking demise at the end of Captain Hook's rapier.

29. Conan (Conan the Barbarian)

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Is Arnold Schwarzenegger's muscle-bound warrior in this classic '80s sword-and-sorcery epic the deepest character that the fantasy genre has to offer? No, of course he isn't, but also you're not necessarily expecting philosophy from a character named "Conan the Barbarian." You're expecting a dude to rock about as hard as any dude has ever rocked before, and Conan absolutely delivers, making the most out of Schwarzenegger's buff physique and taciturn accent.

28. Shrek (Shrek)

(Image credit: DreamWorks Animation)

An ogre with a heart of gold and candles made out of his own disgusting earwax, Shrek is a pretty fantastic character once you look past all the memes his DreamWorks Animation films have inspired. Gross, fearsome, and often cantankerous, Shrek may not want people in his swamp at the start of the film, but he has feelings and emotions and ultimately needs loved ones in his life. Shrek is both a subversion of the fairy tale genre and a perfect fairy tale protagonist.

27. Captain Hook (Peter Pan)

(Image credit: Disney)

Peter Pan's archnemesis has appeared countless times on the stage and screen, but the Hans Conried-voiced Captain Hook in Disney's 1953 animated adaptation is the most iconic for a reason. (Dustin Hoffman in Hook being the runner-up.) A stylish dandy whose menace is wonderfully undercut by comedic, cowardly tendencies, Captain Hook is an ideal villain for Neverland, existing in the space between a grown-up threat and a childish idea of a bad guy.

26. Evil Queen (Snow White)

(Image credit: Disney)

The Evil Queen (Lucille La Verne) in Snow White may only have one real character trait, her vanity, but with an attitude like that, it's all she really needs. Disney's first-ever villain is one of the studio's best, and by extension, one of the great bad guys in all of fairy tale fantasy. With an ice-cold look and sadistic malice, she seems to expend all her regal energy looking at herself in the mirror and planning to murder anybody who threatens her position as "fairest in the land." She even transforms herself into a horrible old crone to trick Snow White—a transformation that seems like it kind of goes against the whole goal of being "fairest in the land," but you gotta respect the commitment.

25. Hiccup (How to Train Your Dragon)

(Image credit: DreamWorks Animation)

Hiccup Horrendous Haddock III, the seemingly meek heir to the Isle of Berk, is an example of the hero's journey done straightforwardly but with excellence. As voiced by Jay Baruchel, Hiccup initially doesn't seem up to the task of hunting dragons, but it's because he's the first Viking to realize that it doesn't have to be this way, and after a fateful meeting with a rare dragon, they form a bond that revolutionizes the island. How to Train Your Dragon is probably DreamWorks Animation's best film, and a big part of that comes from just how well Hiccup works as a classic, YA-coded fantasy hero.

24. Smaug (The Hobbit)

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

The best parts of Peter Jackson's bloated Hobbit trilogy are the parts that are more or less verbatim adaptations of J.R.R. Tolkien's book, like Bilbo's riddle contest with Gollum or, especially, his first meeting with Smaug. The dragon, here voiced by Benedict Cumberbatch, is the archetypal dragon in his treasure hoard, at once a mythic figure with a sense of nobility while also always having the capacity to be a terrifying and dangerous beast. His exchange with an invisible Bilbo is the ultimate fantasy game of cat and mouse.

23. Jareth (Labyrinth)

(Image credit: Tri-Star Pictures)

David Bowie was kind of a fantasy character in real life, which means that his performance as Jareth the Goblin King in Jim Henson's 1986 classic Labyrinth had a lot going for it at the outset. As the ruler of the titular maze-like domain, Jareth is magnetising, and even as he serves as an antagonist to Jennifer Connelly's Sarah Williams, attempting to distract and thwart her in her efforts to rescue her baby brother, you can't help but find yourself falling under his charismatic thrall.

22. Nimona (Nimona)

(Image credit: Netflix)

Chloë Grace Moretz voices the title character of this science fantasy romp, an adaptation of a beloved graphic novel by ND Stevenson that took a long, long time to finally come to the screen. As a protagonist, Nimona's worth the wait. A pink shapeshifter who normally takes on the appearance of a teenage girl, Nimona has been ostracized by this medieval futuristic society for her abilities, causing her to respond with a wild, devil-may-care attitude that belies her inner hurt. She also does a shark dance.

21. Vampire Hunter D (Vampire Hunter D)

(Image credit: Nippon Herald Films)

There's a lot going on in the anime movies Vampire Hunter D and the sequel, Vampire Hunter D: Bloodlust. A mixture of gothic horror and post-apocalyptic sci-fi, the world is undeniably fantasy in nature, too, and the titular protagonist—a half-vampire, half-human dhampir who hunts bloodsucking creatures of the night—embodies all these various genres as well. A man of few words who lets his possessed left hand do most of the talking, D rides a cybernetic horse, wields a cool sword, and wears a sick hat.

20. Mary Poppins (Mary Poppins)

(Image credit: Disney)

Should Mary Poppins be in the pantheon of great wizards alongside Merlin and Gandalf? You could make the case, as the English nanny, played so perfectly by Julie Andrews in Disney's 1964 film, is about as magical as a character can be. Stern when she has to be, but always kind and caring, Mary Poppins flies in on her trademark umbrella and transforms the lives of children in need—literally, as seen when she turns the movie into a lushly animated wonderland, and figuratively, when she brings out the best in the Banks children.

19. The Good Fairies (Sleeping Beauty)

(Image credit: Disney)

Sleeping Beauty might be Disney's most beautifully animated film, but it can't exactly boast a great titular character, as Princess Aurora does spend a good chunk of the movie sleeping and passively waiting for rescue. Her rescuer, Prince Philip, is pretty generic, too. Maleficent might be the coolest-looking Disney villain, but it's actually the three good fairies Flora, Fauna, and Merryweather, who are the protagonists of Sleeping Beauty. They're the ones doing the problem-solving and work—both magical and mundane—to keep Aurora safe and thwart Maleficent. They don't get enough respect, and they absolutely belong on a list of great fantasy characters.

18. Coraline (Coraline)

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

One of the great tweenage protagonists in all of cinema, Coraline Jones (Dakota Fanning) is a confident, cool girl who finds herself living in an old house in rural Oregon with her distracted parents. When she finds a door to another world inhabited by seemingly perfect versions of her family and neighbors (only they have buttons for eyes), it seems too good to be true… and it is. Luckily, Coraline has the smarts, sass, pluck, and strength to save herself.

17. Olaf (Frozen)

(Image credit: Disney)

Frozen's Anna is a capable, energetic protagonist. Her sister, Elsa, is a complex figure who shoulders an immense burden before letting go. They're both great characters, but Olaf, a snowman who comes to life thanks to Elsa's ice magic, wins out because he's just really funny. As voiced by Josh Gad, Olaf has the blithe confidence of someone who was born (err, made out of snow) yesterday. He's a little guy who operates on a weirder level of comedy than the rest of Frozen's characters, and even the most hardened viewer will melt a little bit at his frosty charm.

16. The Faun (Pan's Labyrinth)

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Doug Jones plays double duty in Guillermo del Toro's acclaimed film. He's the Pale Man underneath all that eyeless makeup, but while that character is perhaps the movie's most memorable image, it's the Faun, 11-year-old Pan's guide to the underworld, who stands out. Though seemingly similar in species and role to The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe's Mr. Tumnus, the Faun embodies the "dark" in Pan's Labyrinth's "dark fantasy" genre, as he looks scary and isn't always kind to Pan. He is far more than a fairy tale creature. He's something much stranger—and magical.

15. Glinda (Wicked)

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

The version of Glinda that Wicked offers is a wonderfully nuanced subversion of the Good Witch of the North seen in The Wizard of Oz, where she's depicted as a straightforward force for good—to the point where she's kind of boring. As played by Ariana Grande in Wicked, there's a lot more to Glinda, and a lot of it isn't flattering. She's vain and superficial, but Wicked doesn't just flip the script completely and make her out to be the bad one while the Wicked Witch Elphaba is actually the good one. Instead, Glinda grows and changes (including dropping the "a" from her actual name, Galinda), and we see her torn between her loyalty to her newfound friend and the pressures of popularity.

14. The Wicked Witch of the West (The Wizard of Oz)

(Image credit: Lowes Incorporated)

With respect to Wicked and the way it greatly expands Elphaba's backstory, revealing that there's much more to this so-called "Wicked Witch" than her title would suggest… there's something undeniable about the character as she was originally depicted: an unrepentant cackling villain. As played by Margaret Hamilton in the beloved 1939 musical, the Wicked Witch of the West does live up to her name, sporting an iconic look and a caustic attitude. You get the sense that she's having a good time harassing Dorothyand her friends.

13. Inigo Montoya (The Princess Bride)

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

"Hello. My name is Inigo Montoya. You killed my father. Prepare to die." Mandy Patinkin had the privilege of uttering one of the most iconic lines in all of fantasy, playing the talented fencer in Rob Reiner's 1987 movie The Princess Bride. Initially introduced as a henchman standing in Westley's way, he has a spectacular duel against a respected opponent before coming back as an ally. It's this turn that grants him the chance to actually get his long-sought revenge against the man who killed his father. It's an incredibly exciting and cathartic moment, delivered with panache.

12. Willy Wonka (Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory)

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

The thing that makes Willy Wonka such a good fantasy character isn't his whimsy (though he certainly has that in spades). Instead, it's the slight sense of unease he inspires—and at times even shades of malice. Gene Wilder pushed for Wonka to fake out the golden ticket-winners by first appearing with a cane before doing a perfect acrobatic somersault, because that way the audience would never be sure they could trust him. Wonka has an edge that cuts against the sweetness (literal and figurative) of his image. It makes him exciting, and it's all the more wonderful at the end when it's revealed he is a softie after all.

11. Puss (Puss in Boots)

(Image credit: DreamWorks Animation)

Antonio Banderas made his debut as the swashbuckling feline in Shrek 2, but it's been in his two spin-off films, Puss in Boots and especially 2022's Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, that the character has cemented himself as one of the greats. While Shrek spoofs the fairy tale genre, the Puss in Boots movies earnestly play in the space while also adding some tropes and styles straight out of a Western. As a result, Puss gets to be a legitimate hero, charismatic and confident, but with his own challenges to overcome. Also, he's got little boots. It's great!

10. Belle (Beauty and the Beast)

(Image credit: Disney)

Just as there's much more to the Beast than his fearsome appearance, there's much more to the other half of the title duo in one of Disney's greatest films than her moniker would imply. Belle (Paige O'Hara) is beautiful, yes, but she's also smart, free-thinking, resourceful, and kind. Gaston could never appreciate those other characteristics. Belle is perhaps the ideal Disney Princess, a character who can wear the ball gown and save the day with her own initiative.

9. Gollum (The Lord of the Rings)

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

It's astounding that the special effects used to bring Gollum to life in The Lord of the Rings trilogy hold up as well as they do today when so many other CGI efforts from the early '00s look rough. Part of that can be attributed to the artistry and Andy Serkis' motion-capture performance, but another part just comes down to how fascinating a character Gollum is. A twisted, broken victim of the Ring of Power, Gollum finds a chance at redemption when he encounters Sam and Frodo on their quest to destroy the Ring. This funny, grotesque creature has humor and the capacity for good in him, even still. But then he ultimately falls, as all mortals do, to the Ring's thrall. Even then, in death, he unwittingly saves the day as he plummets into the fires of Mount Doom with his "Precious." It's one of the best arcs Middle-earth has to offer.

8. Westley (The Princess Bride)

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

"As you wish." Cary Elwes plays Westley (sometimes known as the Dread Pirate Roberts) in The Princess Bride (aka one of the best comedy movies ever made), and, in the process, offers one of the great swashbuckling adventure heroes to have ever graced the silver screen. Rob Reiner's film is full of memorable characters, but there's something so special about watching Elwes wield Westley's charisma and charm as well as he wields a rapier. He's unflappable in his determination—not even being "mostly dead" can stop him.

7. Kiki (Kiki's Delivery Service)

(Image credit: Toei)

The protagonist of perhaps Hayao Miyazaki's most quiet masterpiece is defined by something magically simple: She's a good kid who wants to do good work. As a fledgling witch, Kiki must leave home and find her witchy niche, which she attempts to do by operating a delivery service in a big city. Kiki's earnest desire to grow up is lovingly depicted, as are the challenges that come with leaving childhood behind, including losing one's confidence and having to find it once more. Relatable!

6. Frodo (The Lord of the Rings)

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

Frodo gets a lot of gruff for being, well, kind of a bummer in The Lord of the Rings, especially as he and Sam get closer and closer to Mount Doom and the Ring of Power's weight grows on him. But have any of those haters held the manifestation of all evil around their neck and made the arduous trek straight to the seat of that evil's power in an effort to save all of Middle-earth? Have they? That's right, they have not. Frodo rules, actually. His decision to say "I will take the Ring to Mordor" is far and away the bravest act in the entire series.

5. Boromir (The Lord of the Rings)

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

Boromir, the steward-prince of Gondor, is perhaps the most tragic character in The Lord of the Rings, which is saying something. It's in Boromir (Sean Bean) that we see the influence of the Ring of Power play out in full, as he arrives as a brash-but-well-intentioned man who feels the weight of Mordor's threats—not to mention the weight of expectations—more immediately than any other member of the Fellowship. Boromir is the most human aspect of the Lord of the Rings' high fantasy. He wants to use the Ring for good, but, of course, that's not how it works, and even this strong warrior falls—momentarily but irreversibly—to its thrall, breaking the fellowship. Even then, he goes out as a hero, trying to save Merry and Pippin before dying in Aragorn's arms. "My Brother, my Captain, my King."

4. Hana (Wolf Children)

(Image credit: Toho)

Motherhood is one of the most fantastically challenging (and rewarding) jobs, and anime legend Mamoru Hosoda ups the ante by giving Hana (Aoi Miyazaki) actual fantasy to contend with. As a young woman, she meets and falls in love with a werewolf, but when he unexpectedly dies, she's left raising their two werewolf kids on her own. To protect them, she relocates to a rural town, going above and beyond to support them and help them as they go down very different paths as they grow up. Hana is a wonder, and Wolf Children will move any viewing parent to tears.

3. Snape (Harry Potter)

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

The Harry Potter series is full of complex characters, but none so much as Severus Snape, the potions master played so perfectly by the late, great Alan Rickman. Originally presented as an antagonist to Harry, Snape eventually reveals himself to be something more interesting. Snape isn't a hero—or if he is, it's because he was driven by selfish and self-pitying reasons, as everything he does to help battle Voldemort he does out of unrequited love for Harry's mother and guilt at having allowed her to die. Snape is a jerk, yes, but he is undeniably brave, loyal, and fascinating to watch.

2. Lady Eboshi (Princess Mononoke)

(Image credit: Toho)

There are no villains in Hayao Miyazaki's fantasy epic, Princess Mononoke. There are a lot of sides, but everyone is trying to do their version of what's right. Our sympathies may lie with San and the spirits of the forest as modernity encroaches, but then again, Iron Town's leader Lady Eboshi (Yūko Tanaka in the original Japanese and Minnie Driver in the English dub) is trying to do right by her people. Facing threats from both samurai and forest beasts, Eboshi is trying to lead her people—who love her—in a challenging time. Can you blame her? Can you blame just about anybody in Princess Mononoke? That you can't only proves the strength and complexity of Miyazaki's story, and Lady Eboshi best embodies that tension.

1. Sam (The Lord of the Rings)

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

A humble hobbit gardener is the greatest character in all of fantasy film. Of course he is! Samwise Gamgee (Sean Astin) doesn't have a royal bloodline, the weight of expectations, renown heritage, honed fighting skills, or any magic powers. But, what he does have is grit, determination, and loyalty. It's as Frodo says near the end of The Two Towers: "Frodo wouldn't have got far without Sam." Over the three films, we see Sam rise from his humble beginnings to the peak of heroism at the literal peak of Mount Doom. That's what fantasy is all about, and yet the final image of the movie is him, once more at home in the Shire, still humble. Sam is the best.