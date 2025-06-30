Netflix’s upcoming follow-up to its most popular non-English language movie ever gets first trailer, giving us our first look at the franchise’s biggest monster yet

Netflix has released the first action-packed teaser trailer for upcoming sequel Troll 2, and it looks like there is a much bigger monster to worry about this time around.

The trailer opens with our favorite adventurers touching down in rural Norway, which could only mean one thing: there must be another troll to hunt. We then see Nora ask, "Have you found something else?", before she faces a troll in the snowy Nordic mountainscape. However, she is not alone, as behind her, a much larger troll rises from the ground. That’s right, Troll 2 means double trouble.

However, from Nora’s calm expression and the first troll’s surprised look, it seems as though the second troll may actually be on Nora’s side. Does this mean we’ll get to see some Kong vs. Godzilla-style monster fighting? Watch the full trailer below.

Troll 2 | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Troll 2 reunites us with our favourite band of adventurers, Nora Tidemann (Ine Marie Wilmann), Andreas Isaksen (Kim Falck), and Captain Kristoffer Holm (Mads Sjøgård Pettersen), as they are once again tasked with saving Norway when a dangerous new troll is awakened. The movie is directed by Roar Uthaug and written by Espen Aukan, the same duo behind the 2022 original, Troll.

The official synopsis from Netflix reads, "To stop the creature’s ruthless rampage, they must enlist new allies and delve into the country’s ancient history, searching for answers. As the clock ticks and the troll’s path of destruction grows wider, our heroes face impossible odds in their fight to save their homeland from falling into darkness."

The first movie, which has since become one of the best movies on Netflix, sent viewers on a journey into Norwegian folklore, following the escape of an ancient troll who had been sleeping inside a mountain for thousands of years. Troll was a huge hit, and still stands at an impressive 90% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Troll remains the most popular non-English language film on Netflix, according to Tudum. In less than 3 years, Troll has clocked over 103 million views in total, followed by French shark horror movie Under Paris, which has 102 million, and Spanish-language drama Society of the Snow.

Troll 2 hits Netflix on December 1, 2025. The first Troll movie is available to watch on Netflix right now. For more, check out our list of the best monster movies, or keep up with upcoming horror movies heading your way.