Netflix top 10 movies – the 3 you have to watch right now

Now the evenings are getting colder, it's a perfect opportunity to cosy up on the couch for a movie night. But with so many films to pick from on Netflix, it can be pretty hard to narrow it down your watchlist. The streamer's top 10 round-up is usually my go-to to help focus my search, but even that can have some pretty mixed results. With kids movies often landing as the most popular (look no judgement, if they're your bag) as well as a mix of old and new releases, it can be a bit of a daunting ranking to navigate.

Thankfully, this week the selection has some clear stand-outs that have already landed on my watchlist. First up, now the holiday season is almost upon us, Netflix has been releasing some of the best Netflix Christmas movies, including the hilariously original Hot Frosty about a snowman coming to life. Meanwhile, if you're in the mood for one of the best Netflix thrillers, Focus is also now available on the streamer. Below, we'll get into further details on these as well as some of the other best Netflix movies from the Netflix Top 10 movies list this week. Happy streaming!

This list is accurate as of November 15, 2024.

Best Netflix Top 10 movies right now (November 16-17)

Hot Frosty

(Image credit: Netflix)

Okay, hear me out. The premise for this Christmas movie is pretty out there. The holiday fantasy stars Mean Girls' Lacey Chabert as a young widow whose magical scarf brings a snowman to life. And not just any kind, a dashing, handsome snowman. The pair fall in love – as well as celebrating holiday cheer – but can they stop him from melting away? It's silly, yes, but the movie has actually got some good reviews. It's currently sitting at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes , with critics calling it a perfect distraction from the world.

Focus

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Will Smith and Margot Robbie lead this classic crime drama from 2015. Anchored by the pair's great chemistry, Smith plays a seasoned con-man called Nicky Spurgeon who meets grifter Jess Barrett (Robbie) when she tries to con him. He takes her under his wing, teaching her the art of focus in pulling off successful scams. Despite some mixed reviews at release, Focus is charming and slick if you don't take it too seriously.

Need more convincing? Read our Focus review.

The Lost City

(Image credit: Paramount)

The art of the adventure rom-com seemed lost to time until the release of The Lost City in 2022. Harking back to classics like Romancing the Stone and The Mummy, this diverting comedy is perfect weekend viewing. It stars Sandra Bullock as a reclusive romance novelist who is on tour with her cover model, played by Channing Tatum, when the pair get swept up in a kidnapping attempt. Landing them in the middle of a jungle adventure with no self-preservation skills, they must try and make it back to safety. The duo have great chemistry, and as we noted in our The Lost City review, it's also worth watching it alone for Daniel Radcliffe's dastardly villain Abigail Fairfax.

Netflix Top 10 movies right now

Hot Frosty Focus The Lost City Meet Me Next Christmas The Secret Life of Pets Just Go with It Rob Peace Sing Martha Return of the King: The Fall and Rise of Elvis Presley