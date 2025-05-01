6 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime, Disney Plus, and more (May 2 - 4)

Looking for the best new movies and TV shows to watch? We have searched the latest releases from the best streaming services out there, so you don't have to, and here are six unmissable recommendations for this weekend that should definitely be on your radar.

From a long-awaited sequel to Paul Feig's excellent comedy thriller A Simple Favor, to a new anime adaptation of one of the most beloved mangas of all time, this list features titles now available on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Max, Apple TV Plus, and Hulu, and that cover a wide range of genres and stories. The only thing they have in common? They are all worth your time.

With the MCU's latest film Thunderbolts* now in cinemas and new TV shows coming up every week, we're starting a new month with renewed energies, and hoping that all the new upcoming movies and series keep raising the bar for this year's streaming landscape. Four months into 2025, we've enjoyed some truly great titles, such as Netflix's Adolescence, Apple TV Plus his series Severance season 2 and Max's The White Lotus season 3. And there is still more coming our way in the next few months.

If you're looking for something to watch this week and you need some recommendations, we are here to help. We know how overwhelming it can be to dive into the streamers' massive libraries and still come out empty-handed. Below, we've selected a few new (and newly available) movies and shows that we are excited about – and we're going to tell you why you should too.

Here's our list for the best new movies and TV shows on streaming. We picked one title for each major streamer, so you're aware of the best shows to binge and the best movies to discover across the streaming landscape.

New movies

The Rose of Versailles (Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

A new adaptation of the iconic The Rose of Versailles is now available to watch on Netflix, and you shouldn't miss it. Riyoko Ikeda's popular manga has been around for more than 50 years, but its story, and particularly its fearless female protagonist, is still able to grab our attention.

Set in 18th-century France, during the turbulent French Revolution, the story follows Oscar, a beautiful woman raised as a boy by her military general father, who wants her to succeed him as commander of the Royal Guards at the Palace of Versailles. The character subverted expectations at the time, and became an icon for young manga fans.

Another Simple Favor (Prime Video)

Available: Worlwide

Watch now: Prime Video

Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively team up again for this long-awaited sequel to A Simple Favor. It's been seven years since the release of Paul Feig's excellent comedy thriller, which saw two very different women going from unlikely friends to sworn enemies, with one of them sentenced to 20 years in prison.

In the follow-up, which is now available to watch on Prime Video, Emily (Lively) is back to invite Stephanie (Kendrick) to her wedding in Italy. Given their past, Stephanie thinks her former friend is out for revenge. Or is she? "Along with the glamorous guests, expect betrayal to RSVP for a wedding with more twists and turns than the roads of Capri," reads the official synopsis of the film.

Babygirl (Max)

Available: US

Watch now: Max

One of last year's most talked-about film scenes involves Nicole Kidman and a glass of milk, and you can now finally see it at home and see what all the fuss is about. Babygirl is available to watch on Max, and it should go straight to your watchlist.

The film, helmed by Bodies Bodies Bodies director Halina Reijn, follows Romy (Kidman), the CEO of a robotics company who, unsatisfied with her sex life with husband Jacob (Antonio Banderas), starts a questionable relationship with an intern named Samuel (Harris Dickinson). This erotic thriller is an exploration of power dynamics, subverting expectations and surprising viewers at every turn.

Decision to Leave (Hulu)

Available: US

Watch now: Hulu

If you're in the mood for a masterpiece this weekend, Hulu just added Park Chan-wook's stunning thriller Decision to Leave. Originally released in 2022, this South Korean gem is up there among the best movies of the last few years, as the Oldboy and The Handmaiden filmmaker delivers an unexpected story with serious Hitchcockian vibes and excellent performances.

Following a man mysteriously dies in the mountains, Busan-based detective Hae-joon (Park Hae-il) starts to investigate if it was an accident or if someone pushed him. The main suspect is the dead man’s wife, Seo-rae (Tang Wei), a health-care worker who seems unruffled by the situation. Sparks fly between detective and suspect, as Hae-joon struggles to decide if the woman he is falling for is innocent, or a murderess.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Disney Plus)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

It's always a good time to (re)wach Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and, if you are subscribed to Disney Plus, now is the time. The Oscar-winning animated film has been added to the streamer's library this week, and that's enough of an excuse for us to give it a watch tonight. Not that we need much encouragement.

The movie introduced Brooklyn teenager Miles Morales as he's bitten by a radioactive spider in the subway and develops mysterious powers, becoming Spider-Man. However, he soon realizes that he is not the only one – the multiverse is vast, and contains endless versions of Spider-Man. Now, he has to team up with some of them to stop Kingpin from destroying his reality.

New TV shows

Carême (Apple TV Plus)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV Plus

The ingredients for Apple TV Plus' new French-language series are delicious food, political intrigue, and plenty of sex. Interested? The first two episodes of Carême are now available to stream, and it might be exactly what you were looking for.

Based on the book Cooking for Kings: The Life of Antonin Carême, the First Celebrity Chef, the show follows the real-life story of Carême (played by Benjamin Voisin), who rose from humble beginnings in Paris to the height of culinary stardom in Napoleon’s Europe. Per the official synopsis: "While he dreams only of becoming the most famous chef in the world, his talent and ambitions attract the attention of renowned and powerful politicians who use him as a spy for France."

