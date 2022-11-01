Severance season 2: Everything we know about the Apple TV Plus show's return

Severance season 2 is on its way. Following the Apple TV Plus show's renewal back in April, the streamer has confirmed that the cast and crew were back filming again. At the same time, creator Dan Erickson announced that they had recruited eight new cast members to join the workforce ahead of the series' sophomore season – and unveiled a behind-the-scenes photo, too.

"We are thrilled and delighted to be back on set for the exciting second chapter of Severance," said director and executive producer Ben Stiller. "Though we don't know how long we've been gone or who we are outside, we are told people enjoy the show and we couldn't be happier. Praise Kier!"

As expected, the duo are keeping plot details a secret, but that hasn't stopped us from speculating as to what might happen in season 2 given the first season's cliffhanger ending, and guesstimate when the new episodes might arrive as well. In this article, we delve into all we know so far about Mark and co's return to Lumon, and try to decipher quotes about the new episodes from Severance's creative team. As we learn more, we'll be sure to keep you updated, too, because that's how slow-burn mystery thrillers typically play out, right?

So, let's get to it. Be warned, though, you should watch out for scary numbers... we mean 'spoilers' below... if you've not yet caught up with Severance season 1.

Apple TV Plus has yet to reveal the Severance season 2 release date but given the fact that they've already started filming, it seems safe to assume that the new chapter will arrive sometime in late 2023 or early 2024.

Severance season 1 kicked off production in November 2020 and didn't conclude until June 2021. It premiered in February 2022, but it's worth noting that that shoot had to contest with complicated COVID-19 restrictions. That said, while it's likely season 2 will wrap slightly quicker, Production List (opens in new tab) claims that season 2 will be shot between New York and New Jersey until May 2023 – so either way, Severance is just one of those shows that takes a little while to make... Looks like patience will prove to be a virtue going forward.

Severance season 2 trailer

Given that the cast has only just started filming, it's hardly surprising that there's no trailer for Severance season 2 yet. We have seen some cryptic Severance-esque "footage", however.

Back in September, Apple made two references to the sci-fi show at its Far Out event, where it was showcasing its latest and upcoming products, from iPhones to AirPods. The first nod came during an ad for the latter, where a clip depicted a woman who looks just like Britt Lower's Helly R (opens in new tab), in her pencil skirt, polo neck, and Lumon lanyard, boarding a subway train. Even more curiously, the car's display suggested that its destination is 'Infinite Loop' via 'Milky Way Road', which could be nothing – or could equally be a cryptic indication of what's to come in the Severance's second chapter. Season 1, episode 2 is titled 'Half Loop', so it's arguably not a complete coincidence.

Later, another clip showed the same red-haired doppelgänger waiting for the train as Severance's eerie theme tune kicks in and Helly R starts glitching out of focus. Is Severance season 2 about to lean even further into its sci-fi ways?

Severance season 2 cast

Severance season 1 ended mid-action, so it was always pretty clear that its main cast would be returning. We know that Britt Lower will definitely be back as Lumon's newest employee Helly, as she posted a behind-the-scenes snap from set on her Instagram Story in late October, and Adam Scott will reprise his role as Mark.

We're sure to see the likes of Zach Cherry, John Turturro, Christopher Walken, Tramell Tillman, and Patricia Arquette again, too, as we catch up with Dylan, Irving, Burt, Mr. Milchick, and Harmony Cobel respectively. Lastly, when it comes to familiar faces, we can expect to see Michael Chernus, Jen Tullock, and Dichen Lachman show up as Ricken, Mark's sister Devon, and Lumon counselor Ms. Casey – who is actually Mark's supposedly deceased wife Gemma (!) – too.

Now for the newbies... On October 31, Apple TV Plus announced that Bob Balaban, Merritt Wever, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Robby Benson, Stefano Carannante, Alia Shawkat, Fringe's John Noble, and Game of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie had joined the cast. Unsurprisingly, there's no news as to who each of them are playing yet, but they certainly make for some exciting new hires.

"Holy shiiiit beyond excited to work with this unbelievable group of actors on season 2 of Severance – we are so lucky to have them," Scott wrote on Instagram at the time, as he shared Deadline's write-up of the news.

Severance season 2 plot

The final episode of Severance season 1 had its fair share of shock moments, as the Innies managed to "switch" their consciousnesses on outside of the office. Helly R was revealed to be Helena Egan, a descendant of Lumon's mysterious founder Kier Eagan, when she's not sat at her desk in Macrodata Refinement, while Mark discovered that his neighbor, Mrs. Selvig, is actually his boss and that his wife Gemma is actually Ms. Casey, Lumon's oddly serene wellness counselor.

Mark just about managed to tell his sister Devon that information before he lost control of his mind when Milchick tackled Dylan, who was maintaining their 'Overtime' status from the office, while Irving's Innie went blank on the doorstep of his work paramour Burt. Helly, realizing who she really is at a swanky Lumon party, went rogue, too, shouting about how awful it is to undergo the severance procedure and have your existence (and identity) compartmentalized. Basically, Lumon Industries is aware our heroes broke out, and we're sure to see the fallout from that in season 2.

Given their rebellion, it's curious, then, that the behind-the-scenes shot Apple TV Plus shared to commemorate the start of filming sees Mark back at Lumon – eyes shut, as he descends the lift to his windowless basement at work. Mark must be self-aware now, so it's hard to believe he'd be willing to go back to Lumon. Perhaps the sinister organization has the ability to wipe memories, or he's sneaking back in to help Gemma "escape"?

Both Erickson, who worked on the script for the first season for 10 years, and Stiller reminded tight-lipped about season 2 when they took part in a Severance panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022. The only thing they teased will be revealed in the new episodes was the significance of the seemingly random baby goats from episode 5, titled 'The Grim Barbarity of Optics and Design'.

That's everything we know about Severance season 2. If you’re all up to date and itching for your next genre fix, then you might also want to check out our roundup of the best sci-fi movies, and draw up a new to-watch list.