Severance season 2 will reveal more about the mysterious Eagans promises showrunner Dan Erickson, following that shocking Helly reveal: "I have a many, many page document that keeps the lore of the show"

Severance showrunner Dan Erickson says we've only barely scratched the surface when it comes to the Eagans - the cult-like family behind Lumon and the 'revolutionary' severance process.

"We're going to see some of their plans and machinations coming to fruition, or nearing fruition. It was vitally important that we [the writers] know them, and that we know them well. I have what has become a many, many page document that's essentially a show bible for us, that keeps the lore of the show," Erickson says in the new issue of SFX magazine , which features Star Trek spin-off movie Section 31 on the cover and hits newsstands on December 31.

"We know the exact year that each Eagan CEO took power and which technological advancements happened under their watch. There's inter-family drama that I've built for them over the course of the generations that will probably never be on the show. But I know it, which helps me. Ironically, having it that rigidly figured out gives us freedom, because we know the sandbox, and we know all the toys that are in the sandbox, and now we can play."

By the time Severance season 2 hits Apple TV Plus in January, it'll be three years on the dot since Severance first premiered - and that's a lot of time to sit with that wild, shocking, and twisty season 1 finale - which many critics have revered as one of the greatest television finales of all time.

The season left off with Mark (Adam Scott), Helly (Britt Lower), Iriving (John Turturo), and Dylan (Zach Cherry) breaching protocol and finding out some pretty shocking information about Lumon and the scary people who run it. Luckily, season 2 picks up right where we left off - and it seems like we're in for quite the ride.

Severance season 2 releases on January 17, 2025.