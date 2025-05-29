Ben Stiller has "two specific ideas" for potential Severance spin-offs – and a Lumon video game because "the show lends itself" to one
We agree and we're here for it
Ben Stiller says he has not one, but two ideas for a Severance spin-off show
"There are two specific ideas - that I won't tell you -that we've talked about internally as possible spinoff ideas," Stiller told Variety. "They are nascent."
If we had to speculate, we could definitely see a prequel series of sorts about the elusive Kier Egan and his life leading up to and after he started his strange cult. There's also the fact that Lumon exists worldwide, something that has only been lightly mentioned a few times (remember in season 1 episode 1 when they mention a severed employee being pregnant in one of the offices?) so it'd be interesting to see what goes on on the other severed floors in the other Lumon buildings. There's also the birthing retreat from season 1 that ends up serving a very cool purpose in the season 2 finale. I'm just saying... the possibilities are endless here.
Stiller also mentioned a Severance video game, with star Adam Scott agreeing that the show definitely "lends itself to one." Fun fact: the Macro Data Refinement program on each Lumon computer is real and interactive – so it'd be pretty cool if we could play it on our own computers at home. The pair also mentioned wanting to make merchandise like "Lumon keyboards" as long as it feels “bespoke and specific to the show."
Severance season 1 and 2 are streaming now exclusively on Apple TV Plus. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2025 and beyond.
Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ currently based in the Midwest. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.
