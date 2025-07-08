Acolyte star Manny Jacinto reveals a "brutal" cut scene from the Star Wars series that would've shown his Sith with "no remorse"

The Acolyte star Manny Jacinto has revealed a "brutal" cut scene that would've shown an even darker side to his Sith character.

Jacinto played Qimir, an unassuming, seemingly normal character who was revealed to actually be the sinister Sith apprentice The Stranger halfway through the Star Wars show in a surprise twist.

"Star Wars has always been PG, but you want to find some brutal aspects of these fights… There was one moment, I think, where I just take one Jedi and keep slamming his head on to a rock, because we wanted to show how brutal this guy could be, without any remorse," Jacinto said at Denver Fan Expo, as reported by Screen Rant.

We're guessing this moment would've come during the intense lightsaber battle that sees Qimir cut down multiple Jedi when they close in on him during the fifth episode of the series.

The Acolyte released in 2024, and it was ultimately canceled for low viewership – despite being Disney Plus's second most-watched show of the year.

Along with Jacinto, the Star Wars show's cast includes Amandla Stenberg as twin sisters Osha and Mae, Dafne Keen as Padawan Jecki, Charlie Barnett as Jedi Yord, Carrie-Anne Moss as Master Indara, Rebecca Henderson as Master Vernestra, and Lee Jung-jae as Master Sol. Russian Doll's Leslye Headland created the series.

"Leslye would always say, 'What would George do? What would George think?' And that was our guiding principle," cinematographer Chris Teague said recently.

Next up for Star Wars is The Mandalorian & Grogu, which releases next May and will be the first big screen adventure for the beloved duo. Ahsoka season 2 is also expected next year.

