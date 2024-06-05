Who is the masked villain in The Acolyte? What we know about the Star Wars Sith explained

Who is the masked villain in The Acolyte? Star Wars has introduced a new Sith, and it's got the internet busy theorizing.

Now, it should go without saying, but the following will contain spoilers for The Acolyte. We'll be discussing the events of the first two episodes, so turn back now if you're not up to date on the newest Star Wars show.

If you're still reading, then you're ready to start unravelling this mystery. Let's dive into the mysterious masked Sith Lord and what it means for Star Wars…

Who is the Sith in The Acolyte?

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

At the end of The Acolyte episode 1, Mae goes to see her mysterious Master – a masked Sith.

This Sith has tasked Mae with killing a series of Jedi, all of whom were present on Mae's home planet when she started a fire which killed her family. She believed her twin sister Osha to be dead, too, but has now learned that Osha survived.

Mae's quest for revenge is being overseen by this mysterious Sith, but, right now, it's unclear just who this really is.

Have we seen The Acolyte Sith in Star Wars before?

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Nope, this looks to be an all new character who hasn't appeared in any of the High Republic novels or comics. That makes the mystery all the more open – we could be dealing with anyone.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Acolyte Sith identity theories

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

At the moment, it's hard to guess who the Sith could be. We've only caught one glimpse of them so far, and their voice doesn't sound familiar. The only other accomplice they seem to have is Manny Jacinto's Qimir.

So, there's a chance that Qimir could be the Sith himself, and he's playing some kind of game with Mae by posing as her ally.

But, by The Phantom Menace, the Jedi believe the Sith to have been extinct for a long time. Does that mean this figure isn't a Sith at all, then? It remains to be seen.

We could also be dealing with an all new character, which would make guessing their identity at this stage impossible. We'll just have to wait and see, but as the show goes on, we'll keep this page updated with new theories.

The Acolyte is streaming on Disney Plus now. You can keep up to date with the galaxy far, far away with our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows.

For more on The Acolyte, check out our pieces on: