The Acolyte episode 4 might reveal how the Jedi never learned of the mystery Sith before the Star Wars prequels

The Acolyte episode 4 might have answered a big question about the Star Wars prequels.

The following will contain spoilers for The latest episode of The Acolyte, so turn back now if you're not up to date!

In the new episode, Osha, Master Sol, and a handful of others are on the trail of the mysterious Sith Lord. They're setting out to find Kelnacca, one of the Jedi on Mae's hit list. But, before they depart, we find out a pretty significant detail – the Jedi High Council has not been informed of the situation.

If that remains the case for the rest of the show, that would solve a big question hanging over both The Acolyte and the prequels: how could the Jedi be surprised by the re-emergence of the Sith in The Phantom Menace if they'd dealt with one just a century before?

It certainly looks like Sol, Vernestra, and the others are going to remain tight-lipped about the situation, which could mean that no one on the High Council ever finds out. Of course, this week's episode does include a cameo from Ki-Adi-Mundi, who is on the High Council himself by the time of the prequels, so there's a slight wrinkle in the theory. Still, though, it's our best guess so far, considering Ki-Adi-Mundi didn't actually go on the mission – so it seems he's still in the dark.

