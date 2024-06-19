The Acolyte episode 4 features an intriguing Star Wars prequels cameo
Who is that in The Acolyte episode 4?
The Acolyte episode 4 features an intriguing Star Wars prequels cameo, even though the show is set around 100 years before the events of The Phantom Menace.
Now, it should go without saying, but the following contains major spoilers for The Acolyte episode 4! Turn back now if you're not up to date!
If you're still reading, then you're ready to dive into that cameo and what it means…
Who is the Jedi cameo in The Acolyte episode 4?
You might spot a familiar Cerean in the background of The Acolyte episode 4. This is none other than Ki-Adi-Mundi, a Jedi on the High Council in the prequel movies. He's been immortalised in the prequel memes canon thanks to his line "what about the droid attack on the Wookiees?"
If you were in any doubt that this particular Jedi is Ki-Adi-Mundi, you'll spot his name in the credits, too.
Of course, you might be wondering how it's possible that Ki-Adi-Mundi is present a century before the movies. It would seem Cereans have long life-spans: it's not entirely clear how long, though.
You might also have spotted another familiar face in this episode – a member of the Kel Dor species can be seen. Fans have been speculating that the mystery Jedi is Plo Koon since he was spotted in one of the trailers. But, at the moment, it's not certain that the Jedi is definitely Plo Koon, as the Jedi is nameless in the episode and Plo-Koon's name can't be spotted in the credits.
So far, Ki-Adi-Mundi hasn't been heavily involved in the plot, so it remains to be seen if he'll play a larger role moving forwards. We'll be watching his career with great interest...
The Acolyte continues weekly on Disney Plus. You can read more on the show with our pieces on:
