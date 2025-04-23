Andor season 2, episode 2 features a major reference to a key prequels character

Andor season 2, episode 2 features a blink and you'll miss it Star Wars prequels Easter egg.

In the episode, when Kleya returns to the antiques store, eagle eyed viewers might spot a familiar headdress on display. It's gold and shaped like a large disc around a centerpiece, with a pattern of triangles and circles along the disc.

If you've seen Attack of the Clones, you might immediately recognize this particular piece of headwear – it's worn by none other than Padmé Amidala when she and Anakin Skywalker visit Naboo together.

Now, whether this is intended to be the very same headdress as Padmé's or it's another in the same style is unclear. Either way, though, it's an interesting Easter egg pointing to one of Star Wars's most important characters.

(Image credit: Disney)

Andor season 1 also hid some cool Easter eggs in Luthen Rael's antique store, which showrunner Tony Gilroy commented on. "When it comes to the history of my five years [for the show] – that's my board. I know the canonical incidents that pertain to my people," he told Variety.

"When it comes to ships or props or weapons or sometimes planets if we're not making them up, I'm deeply involved in that. But then the art department will sneak in all that crap into Luthen's gallery – that, I had no idea. Like, 'Oh my God, the thing in the background!' and people are blowing it up. That's the art department. So many cool people work on the show. There's a deep geekdom in Pinewood, believe me."

You can keep up to date with Andor season 2 with our Andor season 2 release schedule, or see our Andor season 2 review for our spoiler-free verdict on the entire season.

For more, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows for everything else the galaxy far, far away has in store.