Andor showrunner Tony Gilroy reveals those Easter eggs are snuck in by the art department

Andor showrunner Tony Gilroy has revealed that the Easter eggs hidden in Luthen Rael's antiques store are actually snuck in by the art department. So far, eagle eyed viewers have spotted the likes of Jedi and Sith holocrons and a Jedi Temple Guard mask in the background of Luthen's shop.

"When it comes to the history of my five years [for the show] – that's my board. I know the canonical incidents that pertain to my people," Gilroy told Variety (opens in new tab). "When it comes to ships or props or weapons or sometimes planets if we're not making them up, I'm deeply involved in that. But then the art department will sneak in all that crap into Luthen's gallery – that, I had no idea. Like, 'Oh my God, the thing in the background!' and people are blowing it up. That's the art department. So many cool people work on the show. There's a deep geekdom in Pinewood, believe me."

He also revealed how he gets a handle on the complex canon of the galaxy far, far away. "I have a bunch of resources. I have [Star Wars Lore Advisor] Pablo Hidalgo, who's the Curia in the Vatican at Lucasfilm. I know him from Rogue One," Gilroy explained. "Wookieepedia is a tool that one has to really learn how to use, because there are at least four different kinds of canon that I can describe: there's the movie canon, there's the movie canon plus the cartoon canon, then there's the novelized canon, and then there's fanfiction, which actually forms the largest group of the whole thing. So there's that."

The relics found in Luthen's shop have led some people to speculate that the character might be a secret Jedi hiding in plain sight – though, if the Easter eggs aren't actually embedded into the story, this seems less likely.

