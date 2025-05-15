You're not imagining things: Andor season 2 snuck in an iconic Star Wars prequel location by filming in the same place as a deleted scene

Andor season 2 has snuck in some incredibly obscure Star Wars Easter eggs for fans who know the deep lore of the venerable franchise, and now, season 2 episode 10 of the fan-favorite show has traveled to an iconic location from the prequels: Padme Amidala's home of Naboo.

Among its many on-site filming locations, Andor filmed scenes at England's Hever Castle, which was previously utilized for a scene in Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace depicting Naboo, which was deleted from the final film.

"For its Season 2 appearance, Andor production returned to a relatively-unknown Naboo shooting location, Hever Castle in the District of Kent, England," reads the official Andor guide to the show's Star Wars Easter eggs. "In 1997, George Lucas filmed an ultimately deleted scene there, where Jedi Knights Qui-Gon Jinn and Obi-Wan Kenobi, with their Gungan companion Jar Jar Binks, enter the Theed Royal Palace grounds after escaping a dangerous waterfall."

Naboo became one of the main locations for The Phantom Menace's massive, climactic battle between the Jedi, the Gungans, and the Battle Droids of the Trade Federation.

Andor has fully embraced the Star Wars prequels, which have a mixed reputation among fans (often along generational lines), having previously featured an Easter egg referencing The Phantom Menace's famed podracing sequence by briefly showing a screen from a 1999 video game.

For its part, Andor itself is also a prequel to a prequel, focusing on Diego Luna's Cassian Andor in the time leading up to his role in Star Wars: Rogue One, which itself shows the lead up to Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope, the original Star Wars film.

All episodes of Andor season 2 are now streaming on Disney Plus. For more, check out our Andor season 2 review, or get up to speed with our guide to the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows still to come in 2025 and beyond.