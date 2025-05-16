Andor creator Tony Gilroy has a hidden cameo during the Star Wars show's final episodes

Andor creator Tony Gilroy has a cameo in the penultimate episode of Andor season 2 – but did you spot it?

Gilroy's cameo is actually the same as the one he has in Rogue One, and it's an audio one rather than visual. He voices the Rebel flight control officer who tries to stop Cassian and K-2SO from leaving Yavin 4 after Cassian decides to try to rescue Luthen on Coruscant (but actually ends up finding Kleya instead).

"You have not been authorized to leave the base. You need to stand down," Gilroy's voice tells them as Cassian gets the ship ready to fly. This results in a funny exchange between Cassian and K-2, when the droid asks him if he's hearing what's being said. "I've been counting the orders we've disobeyed so far. Would you like to know how many?" K-2 continues. "No," Cassian responds, but K-2 still tells him: "17." You can watch the clip via Twitter.

The same flight control officer (or his voice, anyway) also appears in Rogue One when he asks Bodhi Rook, "What's your call sign, pilot?" Bodhi replies, "Rogue One," to which Gilroy's officer says, "There is no Rogue One."

It's not just a fun cameo, then – Gilroy's brief voice role is also a neat callback to the 2016 movie that he co-wrote. In fact, the whole show throws Rogue One into a new light, as Diego Luna told our sister publication before the new season premiered. "If you have your DVD or Blu-ray of Rogue One, you should plug it in as soon as the season ends, and you'll see a film that will be resignified," Luna, who plays Cassian, told SFX magazine. "You're going to see it differently, with so much information you didn't have before.

All episodes of Andor season 2 are now streaming on Disney Plus. For more on the show, check out our Andor season 2 review, or get the lowdown on the finale with our guide to the Andor season 2 ending explained.