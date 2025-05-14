Diego Luna was right – the Andor season 2 finale is already making us see Rogue One in a new light

Andor season 2 is already changing how we think about Rogue One, just as Diego Luna said it would – including one small detail at the start of the movie.

"Cassian questioning Tivik in Rogue One about what the imperial pilot said isn’t him just asking for more information, it's him confirming what he's been told by Luthen and Kleya," pointed out one fan on Twitter.

"They actually managed to get most of the info right too, he’s asking what kind of weapon, he already knows Galen’s name etc. really well done contingency," someone else replied.

"Literally rewatching Rogue One now and the transition is seamless," said another viewer.

Tivik is an informant providing Cassian Andor with information from Saw Gerrera's group of insurgents. The pair meet at the start of Rogue One, when Tivik tells Cassian about Bodhi Rook defecting from the Empire and about the existence of the Death Star.

Of course, with the context of Andor season 2, we now know that this meeting would have vindicated what Luthen and Kleya told him before their deaths about the connection between the Empire's presence on Ghorman, their mining on Jedda, and the engineer Galen Erso – and proves the naysayers on Yavin 4 wrong.

Diego Luna, who plays Cassian, has previously encouraged fans to rewatch the 2016 movie after they finish the show because of details like that. "If you have your DVD or Blu-ray of Rogue One, you should plug it in as soon as the season ends, and you'll see a film that will be resignified," he told SFX magazine. "You're going to see it differently, with so much information you didn't have before. You knew nothing about this bunch of Rebels that got together and made this sacrifice, and then we did a show of 24 episodes about one of them.

"I definitely believe it's going to change the experience because it's now so full of answers – almost many more than you even wanted when you watched Rogue One, like who Cassian's mother was, what was the first droid he had a strong connection with [that'll be B2EMO], how his bedroom was… You've seen enough of this man now that you will go, like, 'Holy shit, that’s what he meant?'"

All episodes of Andor season 2 are now streaming on Disney Plus. For more on the finale, check out our guide to the Andor season 2 ending explained, or catch up with our Andor season 2 review.