There's a moving tribute to Carl Weathers in the new Mandalorian and Grogu trailer, but you've got to be familiar with Aurebesh to read it

Star Wars just snuck in a moving Carl Weathers tribute in the new Mandalorian and Grogu trailer, and now my eyes are all misty.

An eagle-eyed fan took to social media after the fresh promo dropped on February 17, having translated a sign written in the fictional alphabet Aurebesh that's glimpsed briefly in the footage. "It says 'WEATHERS APOLLO'… CARL TRIBUTE…" they tweeted, alongside three crying emojis. "I JUST FELL TO MY KNEES."

"Oh that's heartbreakingly touching," wrote someone in the replies, as another added: "IM GONNA CRY AGAIN."

Weathers, of course, was the surname of the late Greef Karga actor, who died in February 2024. Apollo, we can safely assume, is a nod to the other iconic character he was known for playing: boxer Apollo Creed from the Rocky franchise. First introduced in the Disney Plus series The Mandalorian, Karga is a former leader of the Bounty Hunters' Guild and the reason why Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin ended up protecting The Child – having presented the helmet-wearing hero with the "lucrative job" that put the unlikely duo on the same path.

Weathers went on to direct episodes 'Chapter 12: The Siege', which marked Karga's only appearance in the show's second season, and 'Chapter 20: The Foundling'.

Directed by Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian and Grogu is set to see the New Republic enlist the help of Din Djarin and Grogu following the fall of the Galactic Empire. Jeremy Allen White, Steve Blum, and Sigourney Weaver round out the supporting cast.

It releases in cinemas on May 22. While we wait, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows for more on a galaxy far, far away.