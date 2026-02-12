Star Wars just revealed a crucial part of Grogu's backstory in the most unexpected way: a Jar Jar Binks comic book

Of all the ways you might expect to learn more about Grogu's mysterious past, a Jar Jar Binks comic book probably wasn't top of your list. And yet, that's exactly where you'll find a fresh revelation about Baby Yoda's backstory, and how he survived Order 66.

The Mandalorian season 3 revealed in a flashback that it was none other than Ahmed Best's Jedi Kelleran Beq who saved the youngling from the Jedi Temple, whisking him away in a Naboo cruiser with help from the Naboo Royal Guard.

In the comic Jar Jar, co-written by Best and Marc Guggenheim, we finally learn the connection between Naboo and saving Grogu, as reported by The HoloFiles.

In the comic, Jar Jar and Kelleran Beq team up together on a mission, and eventually share their misgivings about Palpatine. Ultimately, the duo set up a secret way of communicating with each other via a fractal radio, as seen in Andor.

While it's not spelled out, you can fill in the gaps and guess why Naboo was so involved in the rescue of Grogu – Jar Jar sent the cruiser and Naboo Royal Guards to try and save who he could during Order 66, since the Gungan is from Naboo himself, and was a representative in the Senate for the planet. Plus, The HoloFiles points out that the ship Kelleran and Grogu flee Coruscant on looks like it could be The Heyblibber Duck, which is Jar Jar's own cruiser.

Of course, the full circle feeling of it all is made even better by the fact that Best plays both Kelleran Beq and Jar Jar Binks, and he also co-wrote the comic.

Next up for Star Wars is Maul – Shadow Lord, which will fill in some gaps in Darth Maul's story between The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels. After that, we'll see Grogu again in The Mandalorian and Grogu, which will bring Star Wars back to the big screen for the first time since 2019.

