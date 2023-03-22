Who is Kelleran? The surprise game show origins behind The Mandalorian's Order 66 Jedi

The Mandalorian season 3, episode 4 introduced a Jedi who may have been a familiar face to some but appears, on first glance, to be a wholly original Jedi. As you’ll soon discover in our quick guide to Jedi Master Kelleran Beq, that’s not quite the case. In fact, his origins lie in – of all things – a YouTube game show.

Who is Kelleran Beq? Ahmed Best’s Order 66 Jedi explained

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

Kelleran Beq (played by Jar Jar Binks actor Ahmed Best) is a Jedi who lived around the time of Order 66 in 19 BBY. Not much is known about his past or, indeed, his future.

According to events depicted in The Mandalorian season 3, he was the one who rescued Grogu from the Jedi Temple (and incoming Clone Troopers) on Coruscant. He then whisked The Child away through the streets and skylines of the galaxy’s most populated city before escaping the planet in a Naboo ship. His current whereabouts – and fate – are unknown.

His first appearance came in the official Star Wars children’s game show Jedi Temple Challenge. He wields a purple lightsaber and is known as the ‘Sabered Hand’ thanks to his proficiency with the weapon. In the show, he’s assisted by two droids: AD-3 and LX-R5.

Best had previously revealed during an interview with the Star Wars Show (opens in new tab) that "in his mind", his character is "connected" to Achk Med-Beq, the other live action appearance from Ahmed Best during Attack of the Clones. He also had a say in crafting the character, explaining, "They let me name the character and come up with a bunch of history, mannerisms, and choosing colors of lightsabers."

The Mandalorian is currently streaming Wednesdays on Disney Plus. For more on the show, check out where The Mandalorian sits on the Star Wars timeline and our full The Mandalorian season 3 release schedule. We've also rounded up all of the new Star Wars movies and TV shows on the way too.