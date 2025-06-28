A major Reacher season 4 role has been re-cast

There has been a changeover in the next chapter of Reacher, with news that the recently announced Jay Baruchel has had to part ways with the project, mere weeks after being named as part of the show's new cast.

Deadline confirms that the How to Train Your Dragon star has had to step back from the show due to personal matters and will now be replaced by Christopher Rodriguez-Marquette, whose most notable work of late has been in the award-winning Barry. He played the unlucky former war buddy, Chris Lucado, opposite Bill Hader's hitman-turned-wannabe-actor in the show's first season.

Here he'll be brushing with danger once more, only this time with Alan Ritchson's towering ex-military policeman having his back. The new season is confirmed to be based on Lee Child's thirteenth book in the Reacher series, Gone Tomorrow, which begins with a quiet 2 am subway train ride for Reacher being interrupted by a woman he suspects to be a suicide bomber. As is always the case with the walking mountain getting involved in stuff, it turns out there's more to this than meets the eye, forcing Reacher to go on another law-bending, bone-breaking mission involving Russian gangsters and shady government agents.

Marquette will play a New Jersey cop, who helps Reacher on his mission and has close ties to the mysterious woman on the train. He'll be joined by Sydelle Noel, Agnez Mo, Anggun, Kevin Corrigan, Kevin Weisman, Marc Blucas, and Kathleen Robertson.

Filming is already underway for the show (Marquette was sent to set mere days after getting the gig), but in the meantime, there's still work to be done for Reacher's cereal-loving BFF, Neagley (Maria Sten), who is getting her spin-off series. That's expected for release in 2026, further building the world of Reacher and making henchman shiver in their turtlenecks. For everything else we know about Reacher season 4, grab a toothbrush and your bus pass and head here.