Andor season 2 episode 8 finally introduces a familiar Star Wars character from Rogue One

Andor season 2 features the (re)introduction of plenty of familiar faces from the galaxy far, far away, from a major legacy character to a deep-cut figure from Star Wars Rebels. One particularly highly anticipated Rogue One character finally makes an appearance in episode 8, though, after they were notably absent from season 1.



As the show continues to time jump forward, tensions rise on Ghorman and events hurtle ever closer to the Rebel Alliance's mission to steal the Imperial plans for the Death Star in Rogue One, we're filling in more and more gaps in the story.



We've got everything you need to know about their arrival in the latest batch of episodes (and why we haven't seen them already) below, but be warned: there are spoilers for Andor season 2 episode 8 ahead, so turn back now if you're not up to date with the show and don't want to know what happens.

How do Cassian and K-2SO meet in Andor season 2?

Andor season 2 episode 8 finally sees the introduction of the droid K-2SO, who crosses paths with Cassian Andor on the planet Ghorman. K-2 and his fellow droids are brought to the planet by Imperial troops, and they're used as backup to quash the demonstration in the plaza when things turn violent thanks to the Empire's interference – an event that will become known as the Ghorman Massacre.

Cassian fights his way out of the chaos (after a fight with Syril), but K-2 is pursuing him as he attempts to make an escape on his spacecraft. Before it's too late, though, Wilmon saves Cassian by running over K-2 and pinning the droid against a wall. Cassian then takes K-2 back to Yavin 4 with him.

"I always held out hope," K-2 actor Alan Tudyk said at this year's Star Wars Celebration when asked about reprising the role for the first time since Rogue One. "[K2 is] such an important part of the show. I really wanted it to happen, I did for a time hold out for my own spin-off, K2 Fast K2 Furious… Tony's a better writer, it turns out. And he has made an amazing show, and we get to see how our two characters meet. And the birth of K-2SO will be seen this season, which is exciting to see. Very exciting to do, to be born."

Of course, the violent droid we saw in episode 8 isn't the K-2 we know and love – but the character we're introduced to in Rogue One is a reprogrammed droid, after all. He goes on to play a pivotal role in the 2016 movie and plays a key role in helping Jyn, Cassian, and the other rebels steal the plans for the Death Star.

"I never knew it was going to be so much fun," Cassian actor Diego Luna said of working with Tudyk during the same Star Wars Celebration panel. "Because when you read the pages, you're interacting with a droid, no? But then Alan comes, and it's just a character that has shape, that has soul. He brought a soul to this character and made it unforgettable, and that's why he deserves the reception that he's got, because he took the character to another level."

Why wasn't K-2SO in Andor season 1?

Andor showrunner and Rogue One writer Tony Gilroy had his reasons for delaying Cassian and K2's meeting until season 2, even though he knows it wasn't a popular decision. "Yeah, man, the bar is high. No, I knew it. Just by delaying it off the first season, the controversy of that," Gilroy admitted in an interview with Collider.

"Nobody was happy about that. I don't think Disney was happy about that, I don’t think the fans were happy about that. But there was a reason for it, a really, really good reason for it. But it does mean that I definitely have to deliver on the meet-cute, so we'll see how it goes. We're happy with what we have."

