Andor season 2 brings back a deep cut Star Wars Rebels character with a major link to Mon Mothma

Andor season 2 has brought back a pretty deep cut Star Wars Rebels character – and he has a major part to play in Mon Mothma's storyline.

Star Wars is no stranger to bringing animated characters to live-action, of course, with the likes of Ahsoka Tano and Ezra Bridger making the jump in recent years.

In Andor season 2, it's Erskin Semaj who has made his live-action debut. He's played by Pierro Niel-Mee in the show, and he's Mon Mothma's attaché. Now, the following will talk about the events of Rebels, which might spoil what's to come in Andor if the canon lines up, so turn back now if you don't want details.

In Rebels, Erskin is involved with helping Mon go into hiding after she makes a speech against the Empire following the Ghorman Massacre. They ultimately meet up with the Ghost crew, including Ezra and Hera Syndulla. Erskin then accompanies Mon to Dantooine, where Mon unites the Rebellion with another speech.

So far, we haven't seen much of Erskin in Andor season 2, but it looks like he could have a big future ahead of him.

Andor season 2 has already foreshadowed the formation of the Rebel Alliance in another way, too, with Cassian stranded on a jungle planet that turns out to be Yavin 4, which is the Rebellion's base in Rogue One and beyond.

The show continues weekly on Disney Plus, and you can keep up with our Andor season 2 release schedule.

