That jungle planet in Andor season 2 might actually be a major Star Wars location hiding in plain sight
That planet might be more than it appears
Warning: The following contains spoilers for Andor season 2 episodes 1-3! Turn back now if you're not up to date!
Andor season 2 has finally arrived, and it kicks off with a storyline for Cassian that sees him trying to deliver a stolen TIE Fighter – only to end up trapped by another rebel cell on a remote jungle planet.
The planet is never identified by name, unlike other planets in the premiere episodes, and the rebels there are starving and stuck after one of their crew abandoned them. It seems like Cassian is stranded in the middle of nowhere. But, as it turns out, this planet – or moon, in this case – might be far more than meets the eye.
As Cassian finally makes his escape in episode 2, you can spot some temples in the background. They bear a major resemblance to the temples seen on Yavin 4, AKA the home of the rebellion and a moon orbiting Yavin Prime.
"Wait was [that] the jungle planet Yavin the whole time???" asks one fan on Reddit, while another says: "Yup those are absolutely Yavin IV temples."
"And that was Yavin in the sky lol," points out another viewer. "I was a little blown away by the reveal. Just a few years away from major change. I hope we see those self sabotaging ruffians become full fledged rebels," says someone else.
The show continues weekly on Disney Plus, and you can keep up to date with our Andor season 2 release schedule.
Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
For more on the show, see our Andor season 2 review for our spoiler-free verdict on all 12 episodes. Or, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows for everything else the galaxy far, far away has in store.
I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film and SFX sections. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.