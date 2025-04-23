That jungle planet in Andor season 2 might actually be a major Star Wars location hiding in plain sight

Warning: The following contains spoilers for Andor season 2 episodes 1-3! Turn back now if you're not up to date!

Andor season 2 has finally arrived, and it kicks off with a storyline for Cassian that sees him trying to deliver a stolen TIE Fighter – only to end up trapped by another rebel cell on a remote jungle planet.

The planet is never identified by name, unlike other planets in the premiere episodes, and the rebels there are starving and stuck after one of their crew abandoned them. It seems like Cassian is stranded in the middle of nowhere. But, as it turns out, this planet – or moon, in this case – might be far more than meets the eye.

As Cassian finally makes his escape in episode 2, you can spot some temples in the background. They bear a major resemblance to the temples seen on Yavin 4, AKA the home of the rebellion and a moon orbiting Yavin Prime.

"Wait was [that] the jungle planet Yavin the whole time???" asks one fan on Reddit, while another says: "Yup those are absolutely Yavin IV temples."

"And that was Yavin in the sky lol," points out another viewer. "I was a little blown away by the reveal. Just a few years away from major change. I hope we see those self sabotaging ruffians become full fledged rebels," says someone else.

The show continues weekly on Disney Plus, and you can keep up to date with our Andor season 2 release schedule.

