Star Wars fans are debating a story detail that has never been fully explained about Uncle Owen

Star Wars fans are debating a key detail about Uncle Owen, which has never been fully explained across the original trilogy, prequels, or even in the Obi-Wan Kenobi show.

"What exactly did he know? Did Obi-Wan tell him the full truth about Anakin? Did he know about the Jedi purge? Did he know about Padmé? Did he suspect what Luke could become?" questions one fan on Reddit.

In Revenge of the Sith, we see Obi-Wan hand Luke Skywalker over to his uncle Owen Lars, but it's never actually revealed how much Owen knows about what happened to Anakin. We get a cryptic clue in the Obi-Wan show, when Obi-Wan says Luke must be trained, and Owen responds, "Like you trained his father?" Still, though, we don't know if Owen is aware of Anakin's fall to the dark side or if Obi-Wan told him the same story he told Luke.

"The line in A New Hope "He's got too much of his father in him" speaks volumes I think," says one fan.

"I think he knew it all but didn't want to lose his nephew. If he said that your father is the successor to the emperor of the galaxy, a young Luke Skywalker might try to meet up with dear old dad," points out someone else.

"I think Obi-Wan told Owen and Beru everything. I don't think he'd have felt right leaving baby Luke with them unless they knew how potentially dangerous it could be for them to raise him. And we saw in the Obi-Wan show that Beru, at least, was prepared as much as she could be for whoever might come for Luke," speculates another fan.

"He and Beru believed Anakin was dead ("Anakin is dead, Ben, and I won't let you make the same mistake twice." he states in the Obi Wan TV show). He believed the death was Obi Wan's fault, but likely didn't know he had become Darth Vader. Obi Wan likely felt he was telling them the truth: as far as he was concerned, Anakin Skywalker was murdered by Vader," says another person.

Unless another movie or show revisits this point on the Star Wars timeline, we're unlikely to ever find out just how much Owen knew about Anakin Skywalker.

Next up for Star Wars is The Mandalorian & Grogu, which arrives next May – Andor season 2 just wrapped up on Disney Plus.

While you wait, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows for everything else the galaxy far, far away has in store.