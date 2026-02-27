Star Wars fans are debating whether Obi-Wan Kenobi forgot about Leia being Luke's sister in The Empire Strikes Back

A Star Wars fan on Reddit is questioning why Obi-Wan Kenobi did not reference Leia when discussing Luke Skywalker's importance to the rebellion in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, in which Obi-Wan and Yoda's force ghosts have a conversation in which Yoda refers to "another" potential Force user alongside Luke.

The opening question asks "Why did Obi-Wan act like he didn't know there was another Skywalker when talking to Yoda when he was literally there at Leia's birth?"

Some Redditors are offering potential explanations, with the top response saying "Um... He didn't forget? Idk how you got that idea. He places his hope in Luke cuz he believes Luke is the only one of the twins who can defeat Vader and the Emperor. One of the books explains how Yoda had the opposite idea, but Ben argued him to his side."

Another comment supports this, saying, "Glossing over the movie continuity and George Lucas' planning, Obi-Wan and Yoda made a big deal about Luke not quitting his training early to face Vader. Leia, meanwhile, has 0 training and the only 'hint' of her having a reaction to the Force is at the very end of ESB. Like, if Luke perished, it would be a massive blow to the Rebellion's efforts."

Other Redditors are pointing out that the inconsistency is due to George Lucas' plans evolving in the decades between the release of The Empire Strikes Back and Revenge of the Sith, which depicts Luke and Leia's birth, with many, many commenters saying things like "Because George Lucas literally made a bunch of the prequel shit up as he went along. This entire saga was not a previously thought out thing."

