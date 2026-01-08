Star Wars' Mark Hamill says he asked J.J Abrams for a Luke, Han, and Leia reunion in the sequels but was told "it's not Luke's story anymore"

"I said, 'Aren't we going to have a moment where all 3 of us get together to raise the roof?'"

Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker, Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia, and Harrison Ford as Han Solo
(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Mark Hamill says he was so desperate to share a scene with Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher in the Star Wars sequels that he specifically asked The Force Awakens helmer J. J. Abrams about it during filming. Sadly, though, the director wasn't as keen to see Luke, Leia, and Han Solo share the screen again – and actually had a specific reason for not wanting the original heroes to reunite.

"I said, 'Aren't we going to have a moment where all 3 of us get together to raise the roof? It'll only take 30 seconds,'" Hamill recalled as part of The Hollywood Reporter's latest Actor Roundtable. "And JJ said, 'Well, Mark, it's not Luke's story anymore."

"Working on this new movie has been as much about trying to set up elements of what is beyond what you're seeing as it has been about telling a story that will be satisfying in and of itself," Abrams previously said of the chapter in an interview with Wired. "But it can't feel like a cop-out – like we're just setting things up and not resolving them."

