After 4 years of no Luke Skywalker, Star Wars fans are plotting ways in which he can return to the franchise

It's been four years since we've seen Luke Skywalker, and it's fair to say that Star Wars fans are not taking it well. They're so desperate to see the Force-wielding hero, in fact, that they've started plotting ways in which he could realistically return... from an animated series to recasting Mark Hamill.
"It's absolutely crazy that it's been over a decade since The Force Awakens and the most we've seen of Luke's Jedi Temple was one episode of a Boba Fett spinoff," one took to Reddit to note, prompting replies about what a "damn shame" it is that the character has been "hidden away".
"It's sad to see how the literal face of Star Wars (one that wasn't Vader) suddenly feels like a side character who's kinda just there, in the background," said another. "I mean, I'm all for having new characters taking the spotlight... I just kinda want more Luke."
"Just adapt the Marvel comic book adventures of Luke, Han and Leia in animation. They're good stories. An easy hit, and you're no longer sidelining the big three and making them less and less important to SW," argued one more.
"CAN WE JUST F***ING GET AN ANIMATED SERIES??????" asked another. "50 years and we haven't gotten [a] single thing actually focusing on Luke, Leia, OR Han outside of reading material? What the f*** is up with that?"
They weren't the only ones suggesting that a 2D take on everyone's favorite Rebels would be a smart play. "Lucasfilm's animation department has put out nothing but bangers let them take a whack at it. It could be similar to the Clone Wars and give more time to spend with the various Padawans as they fight against the Imperial/Sith remnants and rising first order. I'm assuming they would set it after all of the Thrawn live action stuff is done."
A few others revisited the idea of Marvel actor Sebastian Stan replacing Hamill as a younger version of Luke; a fancasting that has been circling online since late 2017. Understandable, really, given their undeniable likeness – though there is some trepidation as to anyone other than Hamill bringing Luke to life after five decades of him starring in the role.
"Dear Disney... cast Sebastian Stan as Luke, make series/movie about the re-establishment of the Jedi order. Profit," said a backer, while another chimed in: "It is wild how such a good actor looks so similar, and even more wild that this hasn't been done!"
Since he was controversially killed off in Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017), we'd only be able to see Hamill's most-recent Luke if he were to appear in future projects as a Force Ghost. When we last saw him, Lucasfilm had used digital effects to de-age the Hollywood legend, much like the studio did with Peter Cushing's Grand Moff Tarkin in Rogue One (2016).
In 'From the Desert Comes a Stranger', the sixth episode of The Book of Boba Fett, Jedi Master Luke is seen training Grogu, his first student, how to use the Force.
For more on a galaxy far, far away, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows.
