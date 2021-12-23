Star Wars Eclipse - everything we know about Quantic Dream's High Republic

Star Wars Eclipse, from Paris-based studio Quantic Dream, had been heavily rumoured for some time before being officially revealed at the Game Awards 2021. Set during the High Republic era, we now know to expect an "intricately branching action-adventure game", which sounds similar to the developer’s previous games in the likes of Heavy Rain, Beyond: Two Souls and Detroit: Become Human.

Said to be in early development, as of late 2021, we’re likely some ways away from a concrete launch date - but we do have a trailer. Read on for everything we know so far about Star Wars Eclipse, including those lovely moving pictures.

(Image credit: Quantic Dream)

While described as in “early development” at the Game Awards, reports emerged towards the end of 2021 that suggested Star Wars Eclipse is apparently at least three to four years away from launch . There’s little to go on beyond that at present, but, given Quantic Dream’s past projects, we expect Star Wars Eclipse to feature on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X at a minimum, with the developer promising a game that "can be experienced in many ways, and puts the destinies of multiple playable characters in your hands".

Star Wars Eclipse trailer

The Star Wars Eclipse trailer to come out of the Game Awards 2021 features no in-game footage, but is pretty cinematic in its delivery - featuring familiar elements of the Star Wars universe such as speeder bikes, ice planets, droids, Jedi, and a raft of alien species like like mon calamari, anomids, and neimoidians. According to the game’s official website, its Outer Rim setting will also include "never-before-seen species and planets to discover."

Star Wars Eclipse story and gameplay

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Again, beyond the cinematic trailer featured above, there’s not too much to go on here. But given Quantic Dream is keen to marry its signature narrative-leaning style with something a little more action-focused, it’ll be interesting to see where it lands on balancing terms. The Parisian developer is famous for its highly cinematic, narrative-driven adventure games whose stories depend on your choices and actions as the player. Early rumors suggest the studio's take on Star Wars will have more action than its earlier games, which definitely makes sense. You can't have a Star Wars game without a few lightsaber fights and space battles, right?

Star Wars Eclipse development

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Said to be in its early development stages when revealed at the Game Awards 2021, it’s since been suggested Star Wars Eclipse could be as much as four years away from release. If this is true, it might be down to the fact developer Quantic Dream is exploring new, more action-oriented ground here and does not want to rush the project. In any event, best strap yourself in for the long haul and assume getting anything more concrete sooner is a bonus.

Ready to be excited about all the new games coming in the next couple of years? Check out our list of new games for 2022 and beyond.