Everything announced at The Game Awards 2021

The Game Awards 2021 were packed with new game reveals and details from top to bottom, with only the briefest of breaks for Sting and Imagine Dragons to charge the stage.

We highlighted the biggest breaking news such as the arrival of the lore-packed Elden Ring story trailer , our first extended look at Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League gameplay , the debut of Star Wars: Eclipse from Detroit: Become Human studio Quantic Dream, and more as it happened. But if you missed the show, or it was just too packed for you to catch it all, here's everything you may have missed.

The Game Awards pre-show announcements

Tunic release date trailer

After years of development, trailers, and conference show appearances, we finally know when we'll be able to play this adorable game inspired by the original Legend of Zelda: March 16.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre:

The brief teaser for the next game from the same publisher behind the online multiplayer Friday the 13th game gave us just a hint of Leatherface, which is more than enough to freak us the hell out.

Homeworld 3 gameplay trailer

The long-awaited, full-fledged next chapter in the spacefaring real-time strategy series finally has a release window - Q4 2022 - and its cinematic trailer got us more than ready to bring our fleet home.

The Expanse Telltale series reveal:

A video game prequel to the hit TV series, The Expanse: A Telltale Series will combine the popular show with the team behind Life is Strange: True Colors. We don’t know much else about it just yet, but fans of the show will want to keep an eye out.

Babylon's Fall gameplay trailer

The new sword slasher from PlatinumGames showed up to the awards show with a brand new trailer and a fast-approaching release date of March 3, 2022.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak gameplay trailer

Sunbreak will add new monsters and Master Rank hunts to Monster Hunter Rise this summer, and we get a look at one of those monsters, the wolf-like Lunagaron, in this trailer. There's also a brief shot of the Elgado region and an appearance from a mysterious noble ally who'll seemingly guide us through our next adventure.



Thirsty Suitors reveal trailer

This inventive new Annapurna Interactive pick fuses those classic video game flavors of being a disappointment to your parents, fighting your exes in special-effects-ridden combat, and skateboarding around a colorful world. Like you do.



Evil West gameplay trailer

The developers of the Shadow Warrior series bring wild western shooting action straight to the faces (and ample guts) of monstrous foes. It looks like a yeehaw-worthy journey straight to hell.

Have a Nice Death reveal trailer

This visually distinctive hand-drawn roguelike was announced during The Game Awards and is due to launch on Steam Early Access in March.

Planet of Lana cinematic trailer

This evocative new game with music by The Last Guardian's Takeshi Furukawa is officially coming in 2022, and its new trailer complete with robots of both the friendly and killer persuasion officially has us excited.

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax port release trailer

The ultimate edition of the spinoff fighting game Persona 4 Arena is coming to PS4, PC, and Switch on March 10, 2022, 10 years after its original release almost to the day, and it's every bit as stylish as it was a decade ago.

The Game Awards announcements

Hellblade 2 first gameplay trailer

Our very first look at Hellblade 2: Senua’s Saga gameplay - and it looks so good it’s hard to believe it’s actually gameplay. Senua tries to help her tribe fight off a giant, but quickly realizes the giant may not just be a gigantic enemy…

Star Wars: Eclipse reveal trailer

We got confirmation that Quantic Dream is making a Star Wars game, and it’s one set in the High Republic era. The moody trailer and historical setting means you should expect a Star Wars game like you’ve never played before.

Lost Ark release date trailer

Lost Ark dropped a release date (February 11, 2022) and gameplay trailer at The Game Awards. The free-to-play MMO ARPB has undergone some changes since player feedback, and is offering a buyable Founder’s Pack that will let you play a few days early.

Wonder Woman game reveal trailer

A Wonder Woman game is coming from the team behind Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, adding an impressive hero to the list of comic book-inspired video games.

Alan Wake 2 reveal trailer

No one was expecting Alan Wake 2, especially since it’s been more than a console generation since the original. We’ll see more of the sequel - which Remedy's Sam Lake promises will “break new ground” - in Summer 2022.

Sonic 2 movie trailer

In the first trailer for the Sonic sequel, Dr. Robotnik is back, Sonic is struggling to be a superhero, and Idris Elba’s Knuckles is still kind of sexy. Sonic 2 is out April 8, 2022.

Horizon Forbidden West gameplay trailer

A brand-new gameplay trailer showing off Horizon Forbidden West’s new stealth system and combat scenarios against several types of beasties.

FF7 Remake Intergrade PC release date trailer

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is finally coming to PC next week on Thursday, December 16, and it's bringing the Intergrade add-on and all of its additions and improvements with it. The PC port will be exclusive to the Epic Games Store.

Destiny 2: Witch Queen trailer

All of the in-game footage in this trailer is taken from the first mission of The Witch Queen campaign, so this is an especially tantalizing teaser. Hive Guardians haven't gotten any less intimidating, and the new glaives look mighty fun to use. The Witch Queen is out February 22, 2022.

Splitterhead reveal trailer

The new game from Silent Hill director Keiichiro Toyama and Bokeh Game Studio features a bunch of people with creepy alien parasite heads that, well, split. Fortunately, that doesn't make them any more resistant to swords made out of actual blood.

Nightingale reveal trailer

A new game from former BioWare boss Aaryn Flynn, Nightingale is a survival crafting game set across a shared world. You’ll need to join up with friends to battle enemies with both magic and guns, as well as build and protect small civilizations in this bizarre world.

Gollum cinematic trailer

Smeagol's standalone adventure debuted a new trailer where you can see the protagonist's own unique way of dealing with orcs: by clobbering them with rocks. "Nasty filthy orcses, kill them!"

Somerville gameplay trailer

We got a new trailer for Somerville, an action-adventure game from the makers of Limbo that’s set in a sci-fi universe. Somerville is about a family attempting to navigate a post-apocalyptic world, but we’re very worried about the dog.

Cuphead Delicious Last Course release date trailer

Cuphead's long-awaited DLC, The Delicious Last Course, finally has a release date: June 30, 2022. The expansion adds a bunch of different regions each with their own distinct seasons, from hot deserts to cold tundras. Of course, each level comes with its own new boss fight as well.

Sonic Frontiers reveal trailer

Our first look at the open-world inspired Sonic title - his first since 2017. Sonic Frontiers will take you back to Starfall Islands where you’ll speed through breathtaking landscapes sometime in late 2022.

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 gameplay trailer

The Warrior Priest is good at two things: praying and killing monsters. Surprisingly for a game trailer, we see about as much of the former as we do the latter. Still, that hammer of his makes plenty of impact.

Tchia gameplay trailer

This open-world adventure is inspired by New Caledonia, Breath of the Wild, and the simple joy of observing creatures out in the world. Well, that and the less simple joy of possessing them to go on sea turtle joyrides.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League gameplay trailer

A great look at Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League gameplay that shows off Harley Quinn’s gymnast-inspired moves, King Shark’s brute strength, Deathstroke’s keen eye, and Boomerang’s, erm, boomerang.

Forspoken gameplay trailer

A first look at a Forspoken boss fight featuring invisibility spells, fire swords, and ice storms. It sure looks like our protagonist Frey is going to have to fight to get home.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 reveal trailer

10 years later, we're finally getting another Space Marine game. It's exactly what we were hoping for: the marines are enormous, the Tyranids need shredding, and Captain Titus is still pissed.

Saints Row trailer gameplay trailer

Our latest look at Saints Row proved that, even if it's telling a slightly more grounded story than blowing up an alien Matrix, the action is still decidedly over the top. With a little bit of story and a whole lot of explosions, we're feeling good about our trip to Santo Ileso.

Nightmare Before Christmas x Fall Guys trailer

Fall Guys' latest crossover is coming just in time for the holidays, allowing you to play as classic characters from the movie including Jack Skellington, Sally, and the Mayor of Halloweentown - all in bean form, of course.

Dune: Spice Wars reveal trailer

A PC RTS about controlling spice, or “harnessing desert power” as Duke Leto Atreides would say it. Dune: Spice Wars will enter early access sometime in 2022.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands story trailer

A brand-new trailer for the next Gearbox game showing off just what happens when Tiny Tina (who is the GM of the game) is questioned by players. It’s chaotic, exactly as you’d expect, and it’s full of iconic actors and voice actors like Andy Samberg, Will Arnett, Wanda Sykes, and Ashly Burch.

Among Us VR reveal trailer

Now you can be sus in first person with Among US VR. It will certainly make venting more interesting…

DokeV music video reveal

The latest DokeV trailer gave us a full-blown K-pop music video showing off a ton of the game’s characters. The scenes from the music video will be available for gameplay, so it wasn’t just for show.



Steelrising cinematic trailer

This cinematic trailer introduces a fascinating, alternate take on revolution-era Paris - one where clockwork machines dance to amuse the nobility and fight to defend them. We'll find out how long their protection lasts when Steelrising arrives in June.



Metal: Hellsinger soundtrack trailer

This trailer reveals the full lineup of metal icons who will soundtrack your rhythm-powered, first-person shooting descent into hell - including artists such as Trivium's Matt Heafy and Lamb of God's Randy Blythe.

Star Trek Resurgence reveal trailer

A Star Trek game set after The Next Generation from former Telltale developers? Count us in once spring 2022 arrives. You’ll don the uniform of First Officer Jara Rydek and engineer Carter Diaz as they try to unravel a mystery before war breaks out.

Rumbleverse reveal trailer

From Iron Galaxy and Epic Games, Rumbleverse is a 40-player melee-focused battle royale dropping February 8, 2022. It’s got it all: free-to-play, crossplay, and cross-progression.

A Plague Tale: Requiem gameplay reveal trailer

The followup to the surprise hit A Plague Tale: Innocence looks even darker for the few moments of light in this gameplay reveal. If anything happens to Amicia or Hugo we are officially going to lose it.

Dying Light 2 cinematic trailer

A brand-new cinematic trailer for the highly-anticipated Dying Light 2, which will finally debut in February 2022. There’s parkour, there’s zombies, there’s a great song (‘Where Is My Mind’).

CrossfireX release date trailer

We have a release date for Crossfire X: February 10, 2022, and a nice gameplay trailer showing off the shooter’s tense action. CrossfireX will offer two single-player campaign operations as well as multiplayer action, too.

Bloodhunt gameplay trailer

We have a release window for Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt, a vampy take on the battle royale genre. Expect it Spring 2022.

GTFO 1.0 release trailer

Survival horror co-op game GTFO is officially out of early access after two years. You can play it right now, but it’s seriously scary, so maybe play with the light on at first.

Halo TV show trailer

Our first solid look at the Halo live-action TV series shows us Master Chief’s armor, Dr. Catherine Halsey, and a few new faces to the Halo universe. It’s hard not to get excited for the Paramount Plus series after that…

Elden Ring cinematic trailer

We get the rarest of treats in this latest trailer for Elden Ring: outright, upfront exposition about a FromSoftware game's plot. Don't worry, there isn't too much of it - just enough to make you worried about what's coming next.

Synced: Off-Planet gameplay trailer

Billed as a "companion shooter," this gameplay trailer introduces the Nanos: machines that have a knack for assembling themselves from metal bits and helping you out in combat.

ARC Raiders reveal trailer

ARC Raiders is a free-to-play co-op shooter from developers behind both Battlefield and Star Wars: Battlefront. The trailer features an iconic Robyn song (‘Dancing on My Own’) and shows a team of Raiders defending their home from mechanized aliens known as ARC. Chill stuff.

The Matrix Awakens reveal trailer

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss showed up at the end of The Game Awards to drop a fresh peek at The Matrix Resurrection and announce an Unreal Engine 5 Experience. The Matrix Awakens is available for download right now on PS5 and Xbox Series X - you’re going to be wowed, trust us.