Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League trailer gets up-close and personal with the antiheroes

A new Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League trailer lets you get to grips with its four playable characters.

After a goading introduction from Captain Boomerang, the action moves first to Harley Quinn. Boasting a grappling hook and some impressive acrobatics, she looks like she'd prove a worthy challenger to Peter Parker if this weren't a DC game (and she weren't quite so handy with a baseball bat and handheld explosive devices).

Next up is King Shark, who is very clearly the muscle of the group. Scaling (and leaping off buildings) to knock several bad guy heads together, other characters repeatedly mention using their ranged attacks to back up his melee strength, although he's also happy with some heavy-duty weaponry in his hands.

The action swiftly moves on to Deadshot and Captain Boomerang. The pair are a little more adept than their companions at staying out of trouble thanks to the former's jetpack and the latter's impressive speed, but even he's no match for The Flash. Positioned as the main antagonist in this particular trailer, Barry Allen quite literally runs rings around this iteration of the Suicide Squad, leading to an explosive confrontation with his boomerang-wielding nemesis.

The new trailer didn't get any closer to revealing the game's release date, so we're still limited to a launch any time in 2022. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is set to release on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X.