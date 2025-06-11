New Superman trailer sees Lex Luthor's hatred burn bright while the Man of Steel is at odds with the Justice League

There's a new trailer for writer/director James Gunn's Superman, and it shows off some big, bombastic moments just as conversation around how the film will depict the Man of Steel's powers is heating up. What's more, we get to hear Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor rant at length about Superman, setting the stage for a heated conflict that even seems to rope in the Justice League against the world's greatest superhero.

Here's the trailer:

Superman | Tickets on Sale Now - YouTube Watch On

As you can see, there are some new moments in there showing off Superman's incredible strength, including a close up as he knocks the teeth out of one of Luthor's troops, flying into a truly cosmic landscape with the alien Baby Joey in tow, and more.

It's also worth noting that it looks like Nathan Fillion's Green Lantern Guy Gardner is at odds with Superman, perhaps playing into scenes in earlier trailers of Metamorpho generating Kryptonite to weaken him.

This makes it seem like Superman will be at odds with the rest of the Justice League, at least for part of the film, though the newest trailer also shows him working closely with Mister Terrific, and even shows Lois Lane flying his T-Craft.

One thing seems sure - Superman has a lot of ground to cover in its just over two hour runtime, and the trailers are apparently showing us just a few tidbits of what we can expect from the film's high-flying action.

Superman hits theaters on July 11. For more, check out our list of all the upcoming DC movies and shows.