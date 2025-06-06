Deadpool VR stars Neil Patrick Harris as the merc with a mouth, and its super slick combat has impressed me so far

Despite being one of Marvel's more popular characters, the brash and self-aware anti-hero Deadpool hasn't had as many opportunities to be in games as you'd think. It's an odd fact, given how quirky and clued into video game culture the comic book character is. But now, things are changing with Deadpool VR, the next Meta Quest-exclusive VR game that's following in the footsteps of the excellent Batman: Arkham Shadow.

Revealed at Summer Game Fest 2025, Deadpool VR for the Meta Quest 3 aims to put players into the shoes of Marvel's most oddball anti-hero. Before the reveal, I got the opportunity to play early portions of Deadpool VR's story campaign, along with speaking with game director Daniel Bullock and lead design manager Phil Therien from developer Twisted Pixel about bringing the off-the-wall mercenary into VR for the first time.

"Wait 'til they get a load of me…"

(Image credit: Meta, Marvel)

Key info Developer: Twisted Pixel

Publisher: Meta

Platform(s): Meta Quest 3 / 3S

Release date: TBC

"It's really all about being the cool, all-encompassing Deadpool experience," says lead design manager Phil Therien on Deadpool VR. "He has the weapons, he's got the wit, the humor, and his own trademark way to solve problems. We've got all that throughout our game, so really, we've been kind of bottled up like what it is like to be Deadpool in VR."

In Deadpool VR, the so-called Merc with a Mouth (voiced by Neil Patrick Harris) gets dragged into a conflict with the interdimensional invader Mojo and the secretive defense agency SHIELD. After being transported to the gladiatorial dimension Mojoworld, Deadpool – who's uniquely aware of being in a video game – charts a path of carnage to take down a rogue's gallery of villains and get himself back to Earth.

Much like the recent Batman: Arkham Shadow, Deadpool VR aims to capture the experience of being a superhero within VR. Compared to Batman or Iron Man, however, playing as Deadpool opens more possibilities for fast, slapstick violence that's both gory and goofy, all punctuated by the character's deep-cut commentary that pokes fun at video game tropes – such as how the game has rooms solely designed for clearing out a certain number of enemies before allowing passage forward.

It's an action-comedy through and through, and Deadpool VR certainly delivers the Marvel-style experience of being an obnoxious, powered-up nerd who loves video game violence. The opening of the game certainly sets the tone well. Set aboard a SHIELD heli-carrier, Deadpool is captured and in pieces. From the perspective of Deadpool's disembodied head on an operating table, I have to guide his body – as if playing a 3rd-person action game – to stealthily take down a scientist so that he can put himself back together. After getting his gear back and cutting down some SHIELD soldiers, I'm off to the races to slice and dice foes.

"A cheap trick and a cheesy one-liner.."

(Image credit: Meta, Marvel)

I'm impressed by how Deadpool VR capitalizes on the freeform nature of the character's combat style and the wacky hijinks that accompany reckless action. As I move with the left-control stick and use free look with the VR headset, I quickly adapt to the quick swapping between swords and pistols to create fun combos, where I can slice an enemy with a sword in one hand and then finish them off with my pistol in the other. Put it all together and I'm able to parry bullets by swinging my twin swords and then going in for a dive-kick attack and a head stomp.

Speaking with the lead design manager, the developers tell me they want to emphasize the freeform action and the spectacle of being Deadpool, who can wall run, fire his twin pistols, and cut down enemies with his swords. Over its last three years in development, they saw the recent Batman: Arkham Shadow, which gave them added confidence for their take on Deadpool.

"I think one of the things that I especially appreciated [with Batman: Arkham Shadow] was just how they treated the UI and how it made it flow into combat in a way where it didn't feel like just pushing UI, and it actually blended really well with the movement," says Therien. "That was really huge for us and the type of game we wanted to make because, obviously, the more you move in VR, the more challenging it can be. However, they did it well, especially when it came to things like turning around. For me, that's one of the big takeaways. I think they did a really good job with that."

(Image credit: Meta, Marvel)

Even when the game falls into those familiar, awkward issues of collision and disorientation that can come with action-heavy VR games, I still find the game's pacing and open-ended approach to be easygoing – mainly for the fact that it makes me feel like an absolute menace to my enemies.

A detail that I find amusing is that you can monitor Deadpool's health by the amount of damage he has sustained to his body. Once you take enough damage, Deadpool will lose an entire limb, which will temporarily prevent weapons from being used in that hand until it grows back – which slowly goes from a short, stubby baby hand to a full-grown hand with the costume intact. Deadpool VR is also on brand for featuring secrets and easter eggs, as each stage has hidden areas that can be unlocked, which reference alternate versions of Deadpool, such as Lady Deadpool.

According to game director Daniel Bullock, Deadpool VR does lean into the developer's history of comedic games such as the 'Splosion Man series and LocoCycle, but elevates that further with a game that tries to get players to embrace being an absolute menace to his enemies.

(Image credit: Meta, Marvel)

"There's no doubt that when we were toying around with the idea of a game about Deadpool, it was a natural fit for our studio," he says. "When we look at our history and our relationships with comedic writers, and just sort of the culture of the studio, it just lends itself so perfectly to this character. So we're super excited to get into it and really flex our muscles [with the concept]."

Despite being a character that feels like it's just for the fans, Deadpool can be a tricky character to nail – but Deadpool VR is looking to keep its focus on delivering a spectacle of goofy carnage. Of course, VR can be a tricky style of gaming to immerse yourself in, but the straightforward and punchy action Deadpool VR offers could be a solid ride for many, and I'm looking forward to seeing how far this game will push Deadpool's fourth-wall breaking, which already hits a bit different within this new perspective.

