Rockstar remembers Red Dead Online exists and puts out a new update trailer for the first time in 4 years, leaving fans hopeful it's not dead after all: "Are we back?"

We have never been more back, partner. Red Dead Online has actually gotten a fresh new update, and fans are gushing over it and are hopeful for the future of the rootin' tootin' shootin' game.

Rockstar surprised everyone and dropped a trailer for the Strange Tales of the West update. It adds "four new adventures that require steely resolve and courage in the face of the odd, twisted, and downright supernatural." It's got a similar tone to the fantastic Undead Nightmare DLC for the original Red Dead Redemption .

Red Dead Online: Strange Tales of the West - YouTube Watch On

It adds creepy robots that look a bit like retro cybermen, a person howling at the moon who may be a werewolf, and what could be a zombie. As soon as I've redownloaded the ridiculously big Red Dead Redemption 2 game file and had a play myself, I'll report back.

Rockstar announced three years ago that it wouldn't be releasing anymore major updates for the live-service game. But, the fact it's gone to the lengths of making a trailer for this update has given us all hope.

"It's odd that they made a trailer for it, it's unlike them to put any effort into marketing RDO, praying this is a sign of good things to come," writes one fan on Reddit. "It says vol. 1 so I'm already expecting at least a vol. 2," replies another.

Others can't believe their eyes. "Can't believe I'm watching a new RDO trailer for new RDO content in the year 2025. Surely they jest." Another fan points out these sorts of missions have been a regular occurrence since 2022, but this is the first time they've been promoted like this.

Maybe Rockstar plans to return to the Wild West once development on GTA 6 is completed. A cowboy can dream.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors