Peacemaker season 2 trailer seems to embrace the Multiverse as John Cena's antihero meets his doppelganger

A new trailer for Peacemaker season 2 has arrived - and it's already packing in cameos, surprises, and major teases about what's to come as the fan favorite streaming series returns.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed below, we see John Cena suit up once again as Peacemaker for an interview with the Justice League, specifically with Sean Gunn's Maxwell Lord, Isabela Merced's Hawkgirl, and Nathan Fillion's Green Lantern Guy Gardner. But things don't go exactly as planned.

Have a look:

Peacemaker Season 2 | Official Teaser | Max - YouTube Watch On

Along with the appearance of the Justice League, we learn that the season will focus on Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr. hunting down Peacemaker for killing his son back in The Suicide Squad. We get some flashes of heavy action, some heartfelt moments with the cast, and a hilarious introduction to some new characters.

But that's not all - the trailer ends with Peacemaker passing through what appears to be a doorway to another reality to confront another version of himself from the Multiverse. Could this be the mechanism that brings together the continuity of the recently relaunched DC Studios with the previous version? Or is this something else entirely, a misdirection?

The returning cast includes Freddie Stroma’s Adrian Chase, Steve Agee as John Economos, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, and Danielle Brooks’ Leota Adebayo.

We also have Tim Meadows, Sol Rodriguez, David Denman, and Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr. - who, if you might recall, has some unfinished business with Peacemaker.

Season 1 hit HBO and Max in 2022, prior to James Gunn and Peter Safran's takeover of DC. The overhaul and new slate of projects had some fans worried that Peacemaker wouldn't make the cut, but the hero fits right in DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters.

Peacemaker season 2 is due to be released on HBO and Max in the US and Sky in the UK sometime in 2025. For more, check out our guide to all of the upcoming titles in DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters and all other upcoming DC movies to put on your release radar.