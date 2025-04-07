James Gunn unveils the Peacemaker season 2 release date with a bold declaration for its premiere: "One of my favorite things ever"

Peacemaker season 2 hits our screens this summer and the show's creator and director James Gunn has raised our hype levels through the roof by describing it as one of his favorite things that he's worked on.

The Peacemaker season 2 release date of August 21 was revealed as part of a post-The White Lotus season 3 finale HBO sizzle reel.

While we only got 10 seconds of John Cena's gun-toting vigilante leaping into an upper-floor window in a single bound, Gunn wrote on Twitter, "Counting the days until Peace on Earth. I just finished the DI & Mix on the Season Premiere yesterday and wow it’s one of my favorite things ever."

Counting the days until Peace on Earth. I just finished the DI & Mix on the Season Premiere yesterday and wow it’s one of my favorite things ever. DC Studios’ #Peacemaker Season 2 coming soon only on @StreamOnMax August 21. pic.twitter.com/df3yOcCsdnApril 7, 2025

As he's been busy plugging away on Superman, Gunn won't be on directing duties for all episodes of Peacemaker season 2 (though, as he revealed last March, he has written every episode).

Everything else we know about the new season is tied up in the rebooted DCU's slightly messy canon. Right now, Peacemaker's first season "isn't canon" according to a previous Gunn post on Threads, but "many strands [from Peacemaker season 1] will remain consistent… insofar as Peacemaker’s story goes."

In terms of how it fits into the DCU, the events of Peacemaker season 2 take place after Superman, which stars David Corenswet as a fresh take on the Man of Steel.

It all forms part of DC Studios' grand plans for a new cinematic universe. Titled DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, the first tentative steps into the new DCU feature a new Batman movie, a Swamp Thing feature, and a Green Lantern series.

For more, check out the upcoming DC movies and new superhero movies headed your way soon. Then untangle the DC's complicated universes with our guide on how to watch the DC movies in order.