James Gunn unveils the Peacemaker season 2 release date with a bold declaration for its premiere: "One of my favorite things ever"

News
By published

Peacemaker season 2 hits our screens this August

John Cena as Peacemaker
(Image credit: HBO Max)

Peacemaker season 2 hits our screens this summer and the show's creator and director James Gunn has raised our hype levels through the roof by describing it as one of his favorite things that he's worked on.

The Peacemaker season 2 release date of August 21 was revealed as part of a post-The White Lotus season 3 finale HBO sizzle reel.

While we only got 10 seconds of John Cena's gun-toting vigilante leaping into an upper-floor window in a single bound, Gunn wrote on Twitter, "Counting the days until Peace on Earth. I just finished the DI & Mix on the Season Premiere yesterday and wow it’s one of my favorite things ever."

As he's been busy plugging away on Superman, Gunn won't be on directing duties for all episodes of Peacemaker season 2 (though, as he revealed last March, he has written every episode).

Everything else we know about the new season is tied up in the rebooted DCU's slightly messy canon. Right now, Peacemaker's first season "isn't canon" according to a previous Gunn post on Threads, but "many strands [from Peacemaker season 1] will remain consistent… insofar as Peacemaker’s story goes."

In terms of how it fits into the DCU, the events of Peacemaker season 2 take place after Superman, which stars David Corenswet as a fresh take on the Man of Steel.

It all forms part of DC Studios' grand plans for a new cinematic universe. Titled DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, the first tentative steps into the new DCU feature a new Batman movie, a Swamp Thing feature, and a Green Lantern series.

For more, check out the upcoming DC movies and new superhero movies headed your way soon. Then untangle the DC's complicated universes with our guide on how to watch the DC movies in order.

See more TV Shows News
Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about dc tv shows
Peacemaker

Peacemaker season 2 star says the show feels like the DCU's "cool kid" as it's one of James Gunn's "first babies": "I'm excited to see how that expands and grows"
Harley Quinn in Harley Quinn season 5

Harley Quinn references The Batman with hilariously specific Easter egg you might not have noticed
Varada Sethu in Doctor Who

Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies says that the connection between Varada Sethu's Boom character and her new companion doesn't play a large role in the story, but there will still be "surprising revelations" there
See more latest
Most Popular
Varada Sethu in Doctor Who
Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies says that the connection between Varada Sethu's Boom character and her new companion doesn't play a large role in the story, but there will still be "surprising revelations" there
Civilization 7: a screenshot of a bronze man playing the violin during the trailer for Civilization 7.
Warhammer's most overlooked strategy game was a "huge touchpoint" for Civilization 7's all-new narratives
Balatro
First PEGI, now YouTube - Balatro's LocalThunk seems tired of his roguelike game being age restricted for gambling-related concerns
A wide shot of a gothic city after dark, with a ban jumping across the skyline in a screenshot from The Duskbloods.
14 years after Dark Souls' infamously clunky movement, FromSoftware has cooked up a "super jump" and "double jump" for The Duskbloods
Balatro Joker card
Balatro creator can finally enjoy his own roguelike after beating every deck on every difficulty: "All this time playing has killed any negative emotions I had toward it"
Top Gun: Maverick
Glen Powell received the full blessing of original Running Man star Arnold Schwarzenegger for the new remake
Mobile Suit Gundam
Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX release schedule – when is episode 1 on Prime Video?
Solo Leveling season 2
Solo Leveling animator reveals how he changed an epic scene from the manhwa: "I wanted to make an impact in a short amount of time"
One Punch Man with his arms crossed
Creepy new visuals for One-Punch Man season 3 have been unveiled
James Marsden as Cyclops powering up his visor
Marvel fans hope Avengers: Doomsday will correct this X-Men movie mistake