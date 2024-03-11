James Gunn says Peacemaker season 2 starts filming this summer, and clears up the show’s confusing place in DC canon

James Gunn has revealed that Peacemaker season 2 will start filming this summer, while also simultaneously clearing up the show’s confusing place in DC canon.

The director and co-CEO of DC Studios took to Threads to confirm that Peacemaker season 2 will shoot this summer.

Gunn added, "Yes, we’ll be shooting Superman & Peacemaker simultaneously; yes, I’ve written all the episodes; but, no, in the interest of getting the show out there I won’t be able to direct them all (only some)."

But this is where it gets confusing. Gunn – alongside producer Peter Safran – is currently in the process of launching the new DCU cinematic universe. That means that most elements and actors of the previous DCEU (from Man of Steel through to Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom) will be cast aside in the rebooted DC universe.

Peacemaker, the Max series featuring John Cena as the All-American anti-hero, sits in an odd limbo. Season 1 connects to The Suicide Squad and the old DCEU. Season 2, it seems, will jettison that baggage, connecting to the DCU and, crucially, 2025’s upcoming Superman movie.

"Season one isn’t canon," Gunn wrote. He later answered several more Peacemaker questions in follow-up responses. That includes the tidbit that Peacemaker season 2 will "take place after the events in Superman" and that "many strands [from Peacemaker season 1] will remain consistent… insofar as Peacemaker’s story goes."

Gunn also confirmed that the 'Team Pacemaker' actors – presumably Cena, Jennifer Holland, Danielle Brooks, and Freddie Stroma, among others – will reprise their roles in Peacemaker season 2.

The DCU will kick off later this year with Creature Commandos. The seven-episode animated series follows a group of supernatural misfits as they undertake a black ops mission under the watchful eye of Amanda Waller.

Then, 2025’s Superman, starring David Corenswet as Clark Kent, will be released next July. Filming is currently underway, and we’ve even had the first glimpse of both Superman’s new suit and Lex Luthor actor Nicholas Hoult’s bald look.

For more, check out our guide to DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters.