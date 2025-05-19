James Gunn confirms the impossibly straightforward DCU timeline (which is way less complicated than the MCU)

James Gunn has confirmed the current DCU timeline - and it's impossibly straightforward.

On Threads, a fan asked Gunn if he would consider making a DCU timeline for HBO Max, the same way the MCU has its own Marvel timeline section on Disney Plus, so that people can watch the Marvel movies and shows in order.

"As of now it's basically as the movies and shows come out," Gunn replied. "Although of course some of these feature flashbacks - Creature Commandos, Superman, Peacemaker, Lanterns, Supergirl."

That's about as simple as it gets. You might recall that the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline has had some issues in the past, including the title card for Spider-Man: Homecoming placing the film some 8 years after the Battle of New York - when it was actually only four.

Gunn and Peter Safran took over DC in 2022, launching a new slate of DC movies and shows titled DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters. Creature Commandos has already aired, with Superman set to arrive in July, and Peacemaker season 2 set to arrive in August.

Some undated projects include Booster Gold, Waller, Paradise Lost, The Authority, Batman: The Brave and the Bold, Swamp Thing, and Mike Flanagan's Clayface movie. Movies like Matt Reeves' The Batman exist in their own, separate universe away from the main timeline (whereas Sony tried to lightly fold Venom into the MCU by way of that post-credits scene at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home). Boom, it's that easy.

Superman, the first movie in the new DCU, is set to hit theaters on July 11. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2025 and beyond.