Marvel finally explains that confusing error in Spider-Man: Homecoming

Marvel has released a new (and official) book that finally puts the Spider-Man: Homecoming timeline debate to bed.

If you're trying to watch the Marvel movies in order, two little details in Homecoming might throw you for a loop. Both a time card and a statement from Vulture say that the movie takes place eight years later – immediately following the opening scene which occurs right after the Battle of New York in The Avengers. In the new book, titled The Marvel Cinematic Universe: An Official Timeline, Loki's very own Miss Minutes pops up to clear the air.

"Redline alert! Hi again! Adrian Toomes says the Battle of New York was eight years ago, but that event was only four years prior," Miss Minutes says on page 173 of the book (via IGN). "This one's a real head-scratcher for us – I reckon an analyst misplaced the case file."

The events of the film take place two months after Captain America: Civil War, which would be the year 2016 – rather than rather random-seeming choice of 2020. With the timeline now corrected, Spider-Man: Homecoming takes place between Black Panther and Doctor Strange – not the other way around.

It makes sense that they would call in Miss Minutes (voiced in the MCU by Tara Strong) to set the record straight, given that she is, in fact, the keeper of the Sacred Timeline.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe: An Official Timeline is available now in stores.