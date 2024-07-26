The Walking Dead: Dead City's Negan reunites with Maggie, Manhattan, and a baseball bat in tension-filled first teaser

Official SDCC Teaser | The Walking Dead: Dead City | Feat. Lauren Cohan & Jeffrey Dean Morgan - YouTube Watch On

The first teaser for The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 has been unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 – and it's a tension-filled treat.

Stars Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan, Gaius Charles, and Željko Ivanek, and showrunner Eli Jorné dropped into Hall H on Friday, July 26, to share the footage, which sees Negan (Morgan) seemingly fall back into old habits as he torments people and picks up another barbed wire-covered baseball bat...

Meanwhile, Maggie (Cohan) vows to save Negan from an unknown threat. "It's different now," she tells a character off-screen, just as the footage has her come face to face with her former foe. Watch the clip above.

"I think Negan has found out that he screwed up, that he made mistakes back then and I think he has made an earnest effort to move forward," Morgan explained. "That being said, the circumstances of this season bring back the old Negan."

During the panel, Jorné touched on the new characters joining the show in its second chapter, from Benjamin Pierce (Atypical's Keir Gilchrist), Major Luciana Baez (Orange is the New Black's Dascha Polanco), Christos (It Follows' Jake Weary), and Roxanna (Pooya Mohseni). "They're all unbelievable actors, and unbelievable in the show. I think you're gonna really like what those characters are, and what those actors have done with those characters," he said.

The Walking Dead: Dead City is streaming now on AMC Plus in the US, with season 2 – in which Cohan makes her directorial debut – set to premiere sometime in 2025. UK fans will be able to tune into season 1 on Sky and NOW later this year.

