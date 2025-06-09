The Walking Dead boss clarifies that Dead City's grizzly is "just a regular bear" because "if a zombie bites a bear, it does not turn into a zombie bear"

The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 just featured one gnarly bear attack, but, according to franchise chief content officer Scott Gimple, it sadly wasn't a zombie bear.

"Just a regular bear," he told Entertainment Weekly. "Thank you for asking that. There was a lot of concern that it might be thought of as a zombie bear."

According to Gimple, it wouldn't even be possible for the bear to actually be a zombie. "It has some injuries," Gimple added. "Most likely from zombies. But if a zombie bites a bear, it does not turn into a zombie bear."

Personally, we're disappointed. The only thing cooler than a rampaging bear is a rampaging zombie bear, after all…

Fortunately, the bear ultimately impales itself on some spikes, meaning Maggie and Hershel are safe for another day. As safe as you can be in a zombie apocalypse, anyway.

The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 sees Lauren Cohen and Jeffrey Dean Morgan return as Maggie and Negan, while Logan Kim plays Maggie's son Hershel.

Our The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 review awarded the show 3.5 stars, with our reviewer's verdict reading: "While it may get bogged down with too many characters, and races through storylines and arcs at breakneck speed in places, there's much to enjoy in The Walking Dead: Dead City's emotional second season as it sees Glenn and Maggie's son Hershel wrestle with his generational trauma."

The Walking Dead: Dead City is currently airing on AMC. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the most exciting upcoming shows of the year to fill out your watchlist.