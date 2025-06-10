The Walking Dead's Maggie actor says one dramatic scene with Glenn still doesn't sit right with her over a decade later: "It was strange timing"

Maggie and Glenn may have been couple goals on The Walking Dead (up until you-know-what, anyway) but actor Lauren Cohan "still doesn't know how to feel" about one of their dramatic reunion scenes.

Cast your mind back to the AMC show's third season and, as you may recall, David Morrissey's Governor was striking fear into the hearts of our band of survivors.

In one particularly callous moment, the Governor strips Maggie down, with the implication being that a violent assault would follow if she and Glenn didn't play ball.

While she ultimately relents, Cohan feels her and Glenn growing closer in the coming episodes isn't something that necessarily sits right with her – especially with what she almost went through.

"There was a storyline where after Maggie has this interaction with The Governor, and it’s not a pleasant interaction… It’s funny, I have never talked about this before… I didn’t think her and Glenn would have this moment of passion that they had afterwards, because I felt like it was strange timing," Cohan said on I’ve Never Said This Before with Tommy DiDario (via Collider). "I still don’t know how I feel about it."

Despite those conflicted feelings, Cohan is convinced it was, ultimately, a net gain for the show – which often traded in trauma, shock deaths, and torturous moments.

“But I do know that the scene and Glenn and Maggie having that moment I am very, very glad of because there is so little tenderness in the show," Cohan said. "It was a celebration to see that couple to be together in that way and their whole storyline – falling in love and the passionate things that came with that. But I do remember at the time being like ‘She just went through this ordeal with The Governor, is that where her brain is going to go to having this relation with her husband?’”

The Walking Dead's mainline series came to a close in 2022. Mercifully, Maggie (and son Hershel) survived, with their story continuing alongside Negan in two seasons of The Walking Dead: Dead City.

More spin-offs followed, including The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon and The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, which featured the return of Andrew Lincoln's Rick Grimes and Danai Gurira's Michonne.

For more, check out The Walking Dead recap and how to watch The Walking Dead in order.