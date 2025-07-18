Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse delayed 3 weeks to late June 2027

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse has had its release date pushed back just three weeks from June 4 to June 25, 2027, per Deadline.

The animated threequel was originally due to premiere on March 29, 2024, but was delayed indefinitely in July 2023 due to the WGA writers' and SAG-AFTRA actors' strike. It took Sony almost two years to set a definitive date, although obviously that has now proven not so definitive.

An official reason for the delay wasn't provided, but it's not at all uncommon for big movie studios to shuffle around release date calendars for all sorts of reasons we usually aren't privy to. In some cases, big releases are moved around to avoid conflicting with each other, but it's unclear if that was the cause here.

Beyond the Spider-Verse is, of course, not to be confused with the upcoming Spider-Man 4, officially titled Spider-Man: Brand New day, the fourth entry in Tom Holland's live-action Spider-Man franchise, which is due to premiere July 31, 2026.

There's no official plot synopsis for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse just yet, but if you've seen the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse ending, you'll have a rough idea of the setup.

Also, at CinemaCon 2025, filmmakers Bob Persichetti and Justin K. Thompson shared some early footage and official images from the sequel, showing Miles and Gwen reuniting and Miles fighting The Prowler before heading off on an adventure with him. "Everyone keeps telling me how my story is supposed to go," Miles says in the early footage.

While we wait for the sequel, check out our rankings of the best Spider-Man movies and all of the other new superhero movies in the works.