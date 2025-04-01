After being indefinitely delayed for two years, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse reveals first images and footage as it finally sets a release date

Miles Morales is coming back in 2027

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse
(Image credit: Sony)

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse has finally confirmed a release date after being indefinitely delayed for almost two years. Sony Marvel's animated threequel will now land in cinemas on June 4, 2027.

This new release date, announced this week at the CinemaCon, sees the film arriving more than three years later than originally planned. Beyond the Spider-Verse was set to be released on March 29, 2024, but it was pushed back because of the Hollywood strikes.

Summer 2027 seems quite far away now, but luckily we have some first-look images to keep us going. The newly released pics show Miles Morales, Gwen and The Prowler, along with some incredible visuals and gorgeous animation style.

These scenes align with the first-look footage shown exclusively at the CinemaCon, which sees Miles and Gwen reuniting, as well as Miles fighting The Prowler before going on an adventure with him (via DiscussingFilm).

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse

(Image credit: Sony)

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse

(Image credit: Sony)

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse

(Image credit: Sony)

These images are giving as a glimpse at the upcoming threequel and its major players. During the CinemaCon, filmmakers Bob Persichetti and Justin K. Thompson teased a little bit of the story, revealing that Miles Morales is on the run and his friends might not be able to save him. "Everyone keeps telling me how my story is supposed to go," Miles says in the early footage (via Deadline).

In case you need a quick reminder, the ending of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse sees Miles in a different reality where he encounters a parallel version of him who has transformed into The Prowler. The cliffhanger promises more adventures in the multiverse, as Miles will likely fight to find his way home.

Beyond the Spider-Verse is written by David Callam, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, with Persichetti and Thompson leading the production as directors after working on the previous two movies.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is arriving in cinemas on June 4, 2027. In the meantime, check out our rankings of the best Spider-Man movies and the rest of the new superhero movies currently in the works.

Mireia Mullor
Mireia Mullor
Contributing Writer

Mireia is a UK-based culture journalist and critic. She previously worked as Deputy Movies Editor at Digital Spy, and her work as a freelance writer has appeared in WeLoveCinema and Spanish magazines Fotogramas, Esquire, and Elle. She is also a published author, having written a book about Studio Ghibli's 'Kiki's Delivery Service' in 2023. Talking about anime and musicals is the best way to grab her attention.

